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ATTORNEY THOMAS RENZ: "THESE HOSPITALS ARE MURDERING PEOPLE" AND THEY KNOW IT
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12367 views • November 04, 2021
HealthImpactNews



Thomas Renz is an attorney we have previously featured here at Health Impact News. He is currently filing federal lawsuits against the government (HHS) for withholding information from the public on how dangerous the COVID-19 vaccines are that are killing and injuring so many people.

In this interview with Dr. Vliet he gives an update on this work, and explains that the government's own data on medicare/medicaid treatments shows that the Remdesivir drug kills 25% of patients who take it, and that 85% of patients put on ventilators for more than 96 hours end up dying.

He claims that this is purposeful and not an accident, as the people in the hospitals clearly know this is happening. He states:

"People are saying 'don't give me Remdesivir' and they're doing it anyways. That is a battery."

He issues a strong warning to doctors working in these hospitals that he intends to hold them accountable for murder.

This interview was extracted from the Stop the Shot - Caught on Tape Press Conference found here: https://rumble.com/voboxj-stop-the-shot-caught-on-tape...html

Article: https://healthimpactnews.com/2021/attorneys-and-doctors-warn-that-hospitals-are-no-longer-safe-remdesivir-drug-kills-25-of-patients-85-patients-on-ventilators-die/
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murderhospitalventilatorivermectinhcqremdesivirkilling peopleattorney thomas renzhealthimpactnews
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