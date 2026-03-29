bluegrass, Americana, 118 BPM, clawhammer banjo, fiddle double-stops, flatpicked acoustic guitar, upright bass, dobro fills, brushed snare, room mic bleed, tape saturation, spring reverb, front-porch stomp, hard-working pride, celebratory grit

(Style: Driving Bluegrass / Americana)



[Intro]

(Fast-picking banjo and a sliding fiddle)

(Sound of a tractor engine turning over)



[Verse 1]

Well, thank you very much, step onto the lawn

The greatest gathering since the break of dawn

From the Texas brush to the Kansas wheat

American farmers can’t be beat

Rain or shine, you don’t mind the mud

You’ve got the spirit and it’s in your blood

I’ve seen the houses, I’ve seen them all

But this one’s tops, standing proud and tall.



[Chorus]

Oh, it’s a great big beautiful bill

Working the soil and climbing the hill

We ended the tax on the family name

Keeping the farm in the family game

With a gold tractor rolling through the clay

It’s a brand new morning in the USA

Product of the USA!



[Verse 2]

The borders were open and the costs were high

Inflation was reaching for the Tuesday sky

But we cut the red tape and we cleared the air

Gave the American farmer a field that’s fair

$12 billion for the grit and the pride

With the Secretary standing by my side

You can fix your own tractor, you can fix your own gear

The right to repair is finally here.



[Bridge]

(Fiddle Solo - High Energy)

They wanted less cattle for the "gas in the air"

But we told those people it just wasn't fair

From the soybean ships heading over the sea

To the FFA and the 4-H tree

We’re drilling for gas in the Potter County line

And the future of the ranch is looking mighty fine.



[Guitar Solo / Banjo Breakdown]



[Chorus]

Oh, it’s a great big beautiful bill

Working the soil and climbing the hill

We ended the tax on the family name

Keeping the farm in the family game

With a gold tractor rolling through the clay

It’s a brand new morning in the USA

Product of the USA!



[Outro]

Rain or shine...

They don't care about the weather...

Grit and spirit...

(Final Banjo strum)

[End]

