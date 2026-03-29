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bluegrass, Americana, 118 BPM, clawhammer banjo, fiddle double-stops, flatpicked acoustic guitar, upright bass, dobro fills, brushed snare, room mic bleed, tape saturation, spring reverb, front-porch stomp, hard-working pride, celebratory grit
(Style: Driving Bluegrass / Americana)
[Intro]
(Fast-picking banjo and a sliding fiddle)
(Sound of a tractor engine turning over)
[Verse 1]
Well, thank you very much, step onto the lawn
The greatest gathering since the break of dawn
From the Texas brush to the Kansas wheat
American farmers can’t be beat
Rain or shine, you don’t mind the mud
You’ve got the spirit and it’s in your blood
I’ve seen the houses, I’ve seen them all
But this one’s tops, standing proud and tall.
[Chorus]
Oh, it’s a great big beautiful bill
Working the soil and climbing the hill
We ended the tax on the family name
Keeping the farm in the family game
With a gold tractor rolling through the clay
It’s a brand new morning in the USA
Product of the USA!
[Verse 2]
The borders were open and the costs were high
Inflation was reaching for the Tuesday sky
But we cut the red tape and we cleared the air
Gave the American farmer a field that’s fair
$12 billion for the grit and the pride
With the Secretary standing by my side
You can fix your own tractor, you can fix your own gear
The right to repair is finally here.
[Bridge]
(Fiddle Solo - High Energy)
They wanted less cattle for the "gas in the air"
But we told those people it just wasn't fair
From the soybean ships heading over the sea
To the FFA and the 4-H tree
We’re drilling for gas in the Potter County line
And the future of the ranch is looking mighty fine.
[Guitar Solo / Banjo Breakdown]
[Chorus]
Oh, it’s a great big beautiful bill
Working the soil and climbing the hill
We ended the tax on the family name
Keeping the farm in the family game
With a gold tractor rolling through the clay
It’s a brand new morning in the USA
Product of the USA!
[Outro]
Rain or shine...
They don't care about the weather...
Grit and spirit...
(Final Banjo strum)
[End]