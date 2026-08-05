LET'S TALK ABOUT SOLUTIONS FOR YOUR CHILDREN'S DIGITAL ENSLAVEMENT!!!!

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FOR IMMEDIATE RELEASE
Jul 27, 2026
News Media Contact
NTIA, Office of Public Affairs
NTIA Launches Global “Call to Action for 6G Leadership and Security” https://www.ntia.gov/press-release/2026/ntia-launches-global-call-action-6g-leadership-and-security
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Launching the International Call to Action for 6G Leadership and Security https://rumble.com/v7dq8h6-446322282.html
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6G IS YOUR BODY WITH BILLION$ IN MARKETSHARE, STANDARDIZATION & POLICIES ALREADY DEPLOYED! WHAT AREN'T YOU UNDERSTANDING?
https://rumble.com/v6zcfxa-422164126.html?e9s=src_v1_upp_v
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Blood goes wirelessPractical scaling of molecular networks 2023.
https://search.brave.com/search?q=Blood+goes+wireless%0APractical+scaling+of+molecular+networks.&source=android&summary=1&conversation=08df21c4c6cc5d8506d0abf916566cd388d5