SITREP & events in Donbass, Ukraine.

- Sea-based missiles destroyed a Ukrainian military ship and a depot of Harpoon anti-ship missiles delivered by the US in the seaport of Odessa.

- 10 projectiles launched by Uragan and HIMARS multiple rocket launchers have been intercepted near Novonikolayevka (Zaporozhye region) and Alekseyevka (Kherson region).

- The commander who gave the orders to shell Donetsk was captured.

- Ukraine soldiers captured.

- Complaints from Ukraine soldiers.

- Lavrov_ OFFICIAL statement about Ukrainian grain.

- Woman's encounter with mercenary.

- More Russian Divisions going home.

*Note: WE NEVER ASK FOR MONEY!