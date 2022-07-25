Ukraine Update July 25, 2022

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SITREP & events in Donbass, Ukraine.
- Sea-based missiles destroyed a Ukrainian military ship and a depot of Harpoon anti-ship missiles delivered by the US in the seaport of Odessa.
- 10 projectiles launched by Uragan and HIMARS multiple rocket launchers have been intercepted near Novonikolayevka (Zaporozhye region) and Alekseyevka (Kherson region).
- The commander who gave the orders to shell Donetsk was captured.
- Ukraine soldiers captured.
- Complaints from Ukraine soldiers.
- Lavrov_ OFFICIAL statement about Ukrainian grain.
- Woman's encounter with mercenary.
- More Russian Divisions going home.
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