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'NEW NORMAL' IS CODE FOR THE NEW WORLD ORDER - MAX IGAN (VIDEO)
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50 views • August 06, 2020
'NEW NORMAL' IS CODE FOR THE NEW WORLD ORDER - MAX IGAN (VIDEO)
But let’s talk Australian numbers first.
2019: 1500 to 3000 Australians die of the flu in a normal year.
2019: saw Australia’s worst flu season on record, with more than 310,000 people presenting to hospital and health services nationwide.
2020: total Covid-19 positive cases to date is 19,890 (not necessarily symptomatic, just tested positive)
2020: Total Covid-19 death count for Australia according to Worldometer today – 255
Now, for the sake of argument, because Covid-19 is so baaaahd, let’s triple, no quadruple, the entire Australian 2020’s numbers because we’re only in the 8th month of the year – and compare them with their 2019 flu figures.
You make the sums.
Someone who can’t seem to do math is the State of Victoria’s Premier Daniel Andrews who said this week that the following tough restrictions were necessary to stop the spread of the virus:
1) Cops may now enter people’s homes in Melbourne without a warrant to do "spot checks".
2) One person from a household can go shopping within a 5km radius of the home.
3) Exercise is now no longer described as "recreational", but as "fresh air" and can only be taken for one hour and no further than 5km from home.
4) If you can’t work from home, the work simply won’t be done.
5) If you’re caught disobeying the rules, the fines are between $1652 and $10,000.
6) Weddings are completely banned.
Andrews said, "Where you slept last night is where you’ll need to stay for the next six weeks."
Then he urged Victorians not to panic…
Welcome to the New World Order.
Additional Research:
SERGEANT MAJOR'S TRUTHER INFO
[MeWe] https://mewe.com/join/sergeantmajorstrutherinfo
[Spreely] https://www.spreely.com/page/SergeantMajorsTrutherInfo
[Gab] https://gab.com/Sergeant_Major
[Bitchute] https://www.bitchute.com/channel/sergeant-major/
[Brighteon] https://www.brighteon.com/channels/sergeantmajor
[LBRY.TV] https://lbry.tv/$/invite/@SergeantMajor'sTrutherInfo#21f9aff7cc7c7903e1554b8ca3134badae40e9eb
Max Igan at Crowhouse on Bitchute
https://www.bitchute.com/channel/thecrowhouse/
Note: The SERGEANT MAJOR'S TRUTHER INFO group with 33,500 members was deleted by FaceBook/Government on 01/24/20. The SERGEANT MAJOR'S TRUTHER INFO channel with 50,000 subscribers was deleted by YouTube/Government on 02/14/20.
"The 5 rules to AWAKENING: Rule #1 - Everything you were ever taught is a lie by design; Rule #2 - governments lie 100% of the time, they always have, and they always will; Rule #3 - the Illuminati controlled mainstream media is not reality, but rather is lies, disinformation, half-truths, and fake events carried out by gov/media hired crisis actors (aka role players); Rule #4 - Spirituality & Reincarnation are reality, whereas religions are simply government crowd control measures; and Rule #5 - this plane(t) called earth is a flat, motionless plane, it is not a spinning ball hurling through outer space. Furthermore, the 4 Sources of Disinformation that are ALWAYS FAKE: government, mainstream media news, matrix sciences, and religions." -- Sergeant Major
But let’s talk Australian numbers first.
2019: 1500 to 3000 Australians die of the flu in a normal year.
2019: saw Australia’s worst flu season on record, with more than 310,000 people presenting to hospital and health services nationwide.
2020: total Covid-19 positive cases to date is 19,890 (not necessarily symptomatic, just tested positive)
2020: Total Covid-19 death count for Australia according to Worldometer today – 255
Now, for the sake of argument, because Covid-19 is so baaaahd, let’s triple, no quadruple, the entire Australian 2020’s numbers because we’re only in the 8th month of the year – and compare them with their 2019 flu figures.
You make the sums.
Someone who can’t seem to do math is the State of Victoria’s Premier Daniel Andrews who said this week that the following tough restrictions were necessary to stop the spread of the virus:
1) Cops may now enter people’s homes in Melbourne without a warrant to do "spot checks".
2) One person from a household can go shopping within a 5km radius of the home.
3) Exercise is now no longer described as "recreational", but as "fresh air" and can only be taken for one hour and no further than 5km from home.
4) If you can’t work from home, the work simply won’t be done.
5) If you’re caught disobeying the rules, the fines are between $1652 and $10,000.
6) Weddings are completely banned.
Andrews said, "Where you slept last night is where you’ll need to stay for the next six weeks."
Then he urged Victorians not to panic…
Welcome to the New World Order.
Additional Research:
SERGEANT MAJOR'S TRUTHER INFO
[MeWe] https://mewe.com/join/sergeantmajorstrutherinfo
[Spreely] https://www.spreely.com/page/SergeantMajorsTrutherInfo
[Gab] https://gab.com/Sergeant_Major
[Bitchute] https://www.bitchute.com/channel/sergeant-major/
[Brighteon] https://www.brighteon.com/channels/sergeantmajor
[LBRY.TV] https://lbry.tv/$/invite/@SergeantMajor'sTrutherInfo#21f9aff7cc7c7903e1554b8ca3134badae40e9eb
Max Igan at Crowhouse on Bitchute
https://www.bitchute.com/channel/thecrowhouse/
Note: The SERGEANT MAJOR'S TRUTHER INFO group with 33,500 members was deleted by FaceBook/Government on 01/24/20. The SERGEANT MAJOR'S TRUTHER INFO channel with 50,000 subscribers was deleted by YouTube/Government on 02/14/20.
"The 5 rules to AWAKENING: Rule #1 - Everything you were ever taught is a lie by design; Rule #2 - governments lie 100% of the time, they always have, and they always will; Rule #3 - the Illuminati controlled mainstream media is not reality, but rather is lies, disinformation, half-truths, and fake events carried out by gov/media hired crisis actors (aka role players); Rule #4 - Spirituality & Reincarnation are reality, whereas religions are simply government crowd control measures; and Rule #5 - this plane(t) called earth is a flat, motionless plane, it is not a spinning ball hurling through outer space. Furthermore, the 4 Sources of Disinformation that are ALWAYS FAKE: government, mainstream media news, matrix sciences, and religions." -- Sergeant Major
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