7 Help Moving Forward: Sorting Through the Additional Rubble: Expanding Your News Sources

Recognizing and Rebuilding the Wall for Church GrowthAs you read scripture you will see that the opposition to Nehemiah's work increased as he neared completion.



Note that he also experienced fierce opposition from within his "church" as well.

We must continue to pick through the rubble sorting out which ideas that are now on the inside of the church belong on the outside with "The Enemy" and his “Narrative"

Some examples:

Population growth? The Narrative wants fewer people on earth, far fewer. So don’t be surprised when destructive ideas and policies emerge. In fact Jesus looks at people as a blessing. The Bible never revoked the command to multiply.

Despite images of cities teaming with people the entire world’s population can still be placed into a very very small geographical area.

Hunger is not due to overpopulation or a shortage of food but poverty that comes from evil governments.

Gender confusion? Children years too young to provide legal consent are undergoing life changing permanent physical and chemical mutilation to their God given gender.

Studies reveal it doesn’t make them happier.

Born Gay? A major medical research organization did a thorough analysis of the human DNA hoping to find the gay gene. They found nothing. Neither God nor evolution could create same sex attraction.

Climate Change or climate alarmism? There is ample evidence that “The Narrative" is based on power and politics more than actual science. We know beyond dispute that the oceans were higher and the planet far warmer in the recent past.

"The Narrative’s not telling you that. Yet we are rushing forward trying to eliminate fossil fuels 20 or 30 years ahead of being able to replace them with electricity. The resulting chaos is worsening.



And the WEF- the world economic forum. "The Narrative" wants you to believe it consists of uber wealthy kindly rich men like Bill Gates dressed in his casual sweater like Mr. Rogers.

The WEF claims to be simply helping our elected officials do their job of helping everyone stay healthy and happy, right?

So why did Bill Gates refuse to let the poorest countries have the formulae to make their own Covid vaccines?

These are a few of the ideas that permeate our thinking but appear to be very destructive.

You have learned through the earlier documentary, Censored, how empirical science is skewed to support The Narrative.

I believe Christians and our churches are at a divide in the road. There is a 100 dollar word for choosing which path you will follow- bifurcation.

It is a term used in the nautical world. There is a river I like to boat on that divides into a wide channel and a narrow channel at one point.

Only if you know how to interpret the meaning of the colour of a simple floating marker, a buoy, do you know to take the narrow channel to avoid the rocks on the wide one.

There is no arrow to point out the correct direction.

On occasion we hear the crunching and propeller grinding from a boater who didn't know how to interpret the simple buoy.

Unlike road signs with arrows and even multiple languages the boater gets a simple floating pole in the water. No words.

And the colour alone does not tell you which channel to choose. You must also know which way the current is flowing.

So I wrap up asking if you know which way the current is taking you?

Scripture tells us how to discern and sort out these ideas. But in addition, podcasters like the one running in the background are a great resource.

Revelation 17, 9: "Don't drop your guard, use your head"..... ". The Message (MSG)

Churches and individuals which continue to rebuild the wall of truth will be safely inside Jesus plan.