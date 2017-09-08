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Nicole Atkins - "Audiotree Live 08-09-2017" - Full Concert Music Video [Rock / Soul]
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22 views • April 06, 2021
Download & stream Nicole Atkins on Audiotree Live -- https://smarturl.it/AT-Nicole-Atkins
Nicole Atkins is an American singer-songwriter who's been performing since 2003. Over a decade plus of performances has developed her signature "crooner" vocal style that mixes soul, 60's psychedelic rock, and americana influences. Her fourth solo endeavor "Goodnight Rhonda Lee" is the extension of these influences with a more direct and personal touch. Atkins is at the helm telling the stories she wants to tell in the way she wants them told. Check out the performance by Nicole Atkins on Audiotree Live.
Recorded on August 9, 2017 in Chicago, IL.
Website: http://www.nicoleatkins.com/
YouTube: https://www.youtube.com/channel/UC7-lRUDTlQuCXzIpefqRjnw
Bandcamp: https://nicoleatkins.bandcamp.com/
Nicole Atkins - Vocals and Acoustic Guitar
Steven Cooper - Electric Guitar
Aaron Shaifer Haiss - Drums and Backing Vocals
Thayer Sarrano - Keyboards and Backing Vocals
Chase McGillis - Bass
Nicole Atkins is an American singer-songwriter who's been performing since 2003. Over a decade plus of performances has developed her signature "crooner" vocal style that mixes soul, 60's psychedelic rock, and americana influences. Her fourth solo endeavor "Goodnight Rhonda Lee" is the extension of these influences with a more direct and personal touch. Atkins is at the helm telling the stories she wants to tell in the way she wants them told. Check out the performance by Nicole Atkins on Audiotree Live.
Recorded on August 9, 2017 in Chicago, IL.
Website: http://www.nicoleatkins.com/
YouTube: https://www.youtube.com/channel/UC7-lRUDTlQuCXzIpefqRjnw
Bandcamp: https://nicoleatkins.bandcamp.com/
Nicole Atkins - Vocals and Acoustic Guitar
Steven Cooper - Electric Guitar
Aaron Shaifer Haiss - Drums and Backing Vocals
Thayer Sarrano - Keyboards and Backing Vocals
Chase McGillis - Bass
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