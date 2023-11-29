⚡️ Russian Defence Ministry report on the progress of the special military operation

(29 November 2023)

The Armed Forces of the Russian Federation continue the special military operation.

▫️ In Kupyansk direction, units of the Zapad Group of Forces supported by aviation and artillery repelled one attack launched by assault detachments of the AFU 57th Motorised Infantry Brigade near Liman Perviy (Kharkov region). The AFU losses amounted to up to 20 Ukrainian troops, two infantry fighting vehicles, two U.S.-made HMMWV armoured fighting vehicles, two motor vehicles, and one Akatsiya self-propelled artillery system.

▫️ In Krasny Liman direction, units of the Tsentr Group of Forces supported by helicopters repelled two attacks launched by assault detachments of the AFU 21st Mechanised Brigade and 12th Special Operations Brigade near Yampolovka (Donetsk People's Republic) and Serebryansky forestry. The AFU losses amounted to up to 80 Ukrainian troops and two motor vehicles.

▫️ In Donetsk direction, units of the Yug Group of Forces supported by aviation and artillery improved the tactical situation at the forward lines and liberated Artyomovskoye (Donetsk People's Republic).

Over the past 24 hours, three attacks launched by assault detachments of the AFU 24th Mechanised Brigade, 77th Airmobile Brigade, and 5th Assault Brigade were repelled near Shumy, Artyomovskoye, and Kleshcheyevka (Donetsk People's Republic). The enemy lost up to 250 Ukrainian troops, five tanks, and 12 motor vehicles.

In the course of counterbattery warfare, one U.S.-made M109 Paladin self-propelled artillery system and one M777 artillery system, two D-30 howitzers, one D-20 howitzer, one Grad MLRS combat vehicle, one Bukovel-AD electronic warfare system, and one MLRS ammunition depot were destroyed.

▫️ In South Donetsk direction, units of the Vostok Group of Forces supported by aviation and artillery repelled one attack launched by assault detachments of the AFU 79th Airborne Brigade near Novomikhailovka (Donetsk People's Republic).

Strikes were delivered at manpower of the AFU 72nd Mechanised Brigade and 128th Territorial Defence Brigade near Ugledar, Antonovka, and Nikolskoye (Donetsk People's Republic). The enemy losses amounted to up to 160 Ukrainian troops, two armoured fighting vehicles, three motor vehicles, and one MLRS Grad combat vehicle.

▫️ In Zaporozhye direction, units of the Russian Group of Forces supported by aviation and artillery inflicted losses on manpower of the AFU 128th Mountain Assault Brigade, 33rd Mechanised Brigade, and 71st Infantry Brigade near Kamenskoye and Rabotino (Zaporozhye region). The AFU losses amounted to up to 55 Ukrainian troops killed and wounded, three armoured fighting vehicles, seven motor vehicles, and one U.S.-made M777 artillery system.

▫️ In Kherson direction, as a result of the Russian Group of Forces actions, the AFU losses amounted to up to 55 Ukrainian troops, two motor vehicles, two Msta-B howitzers, and two D-20 howitzers.

Operational-Tactical and Army aviation, unmanned aerial vehicles, and Missile Troops and Artillery of the Russian Groups of Forces eliminated one assembly workshop for production and repair of radar stations, one P-18 radar station, one S-300 anti-aircraft system, fuel and air-delivered ordnance depots, as well as manpower and hardware in 107 areas during the day.

The Russian Aerospace Forces Fighter Aviation intercepted one Ukrainian Air Forces MiG-29 aircraft near Mezhevoye (Donetsk People's Republic) and shot down one U.S.-made HARM anti-radiation missile.

Air defence units shot down one Ukrainian Air Force Su-25 aircraft near Novoolenovka (Donetsk People's Republic). 11 HIMARS and Uragan MLRS projectiles were intercepted during the past 24 hours

In addition, 38 Ukrainian unmanned aerial vehicles have been destroyed near Novoolenovka (Donetsk People's Republic), Berestovoye (Kharkov region), Belogorovka, Novonikolskoye, Verkhnekamenka, Kremennaya (Lugansk People's Republic), Novaya Kakhovka (Kherson region), Ulyanovka and Romanovskoye (Zaporozhye region).

📊 In total, 544 airplanes and 255 helicopters, 9,301 unmanned aerial vehicles, 442 air defence missile systems, 13,687 tanks and other armoured fighting vehicles, 1,187 combat vehicles equipped with MLRS, 7,205 field artillery guns and mortars, as well as 15,746 units of special military equipment have been destroyed during the special military operation.