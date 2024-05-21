RT News May 21, 2024 6AM GMT

May 21, 2024
Courtesy of rt.com
‘Double standards and a parade of American hypocrisy’ Moscow slams the US for defending Israel, after the International Criminal Court seeks arrest warrants for the country’s top officials over the war in Gaza. While Iranians mourn the deaths of their President and Foreign Minister in a helicopter crash, Washington defends its heavy sanctions policy against Tehran, after being blamed for the incident. It is the first day since the political powers of Ukrainian leader Vladimir Zelensky officially expired as he refuses to hold elections, citing martial law in the country.
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.