© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
Probably Alexandra: 'Programmed' Conclusion (Part 8) [20.07.2021]
Follow
1
Share
Report
47 views • July 20, 2021
My conclusions and opinions on everything discussed in the PROGRAMMED series.
• LINKS •
Safety Tips -https://tinyurl.com/4r9zmckd
Simplifying Complex Programming: https://tinyurl.com/3nmtfu5j
Altered States (LSD): https://tinyurl.com/58wj2are
The MINDGAME Series: https://tinyurl.com/adk629df
Who is God According to Scripture? https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=0XdSQgerU28&;t=2321s
5 Phases of Deprogramming: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=RO9zKtIOk9s&;t=2s
ProbablyAlexandra
3271 subscribers
https://www.bitchute.com/video/0G3Zl1A8Ao9Y/
• LINKS •
Safety Tips -https://tinyurl.com/4r9zmckd
Simplifying Complex Programming: https://tinyurl.com/3nmtfu5j
Altered States (LSD): https://tinyurl.com/58wj2are
The MINDGAME Series: https://tinyurl.com/adk629df
Who is God According to Scripture? https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=0XdSQgerU28&;t=2321s
5 Phases of Deprogramming: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=RO9zKtIOk9s&;t=2s
ProbablyAlexandra
3271 subscribers
https://www.bitchute.com/video/0G3Zl1A8Ao9Y/
Keywords
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.