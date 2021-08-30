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Operation Trust.. Hopium from "Q" anon
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254 views • August 30, 2021
THEY USE THE SAME TRICKS REPEATEDLY BECAUSE WE FALL FOR THEM EVERYTIME..
The Q movement is an indigo copy of Operation Trust, which took place in Russia and was led by Bolshevik Jews.
The purpose of launching the Q movement:
1. diverting the public's attention from the National Socialist current, which began to be embraced by many people and which would eventually lead to real actions against the international clique of Jewish bankers, corporate CEO's and their puppets and politicians;
2. Inoculating in the minds of the people the idea that they must be calm and not react because the army will come and arrest all the traitors and enemies of the country.
Many thanks to>
Forward and copied from: "The Breakaway Germans"
The Q movement is an indigo copy of Operation Trust, which took place in Russia and was led by Bolshevik Jews.
The purpose of launching the Q movement:
1. diverting the public's attention from the National Socialist current, which began to be embraced by many people and which would eventually lead to real actions against the international clique of Jewish bankers, corporate CEO's and their puppets and politicians;
2. Inoculating in the minds of the people the idea that they must be calm and not react because the army will come and arrest all the traitors and enemies of the country.
Many thanks to>
Forward and copied from: "The Breakaway Germans"
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