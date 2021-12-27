What's Going On

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60 views • December 27, 2021
“Beloved, there are dark and sinister forces at work across our nation. I want to make you aware of their true agenda and the ungodly outcome they desire. My goal is to help you to be prepared to overcome the deceit that has come upon us and be equipped to stand.”
– Rabbi K. A. Schneider
Mirrored from https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=PHj8tV1mwxs
– Rabbi K. A. Schneider
Mirrored from https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=PHj8tV1mwxs
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