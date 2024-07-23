BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrighteon Social
GOV. SARAH HUCKABEE SANDERS (R-AR) SIGNS EXECUTIVE ORDER BANNING 'WOKE' WORDS FROM STATE GOVT
Abide in Christ
Abide in Christ
69 followers
1
87 views • 9 months ago

Little by little we can take back America... by other states doing things like this...

Governor Sarah Huckabee Sanders signs Executive Order BANNING "woke nonsense" language like "pregnant people," "laboring person," and "birth-giver" from Arkansas State Government: “WE’RE JUST GETTING STARTED”

Folks this is how we stop the Woke insanity in this nation. We start in our own states, in our city councils, in our own school boards. THERE IS! something we can do... to stop this woke madness, which is actively trying to destroy America with their godless Marxist immoral, unnatural and Godless agendas.

We must ALL be involved to stop this! If the woke can be active in destroying America... we the conservative Christians can be active to stop them from destroying America by changing back the laws to line up with our Constitution, Bill of Rights and Declaration of Independence. It's not that hard. Just be prayed up... and have a passion to save America. Let's be on the right side of history. We have precious little time to stop demonic attack.

Mainly we need to pray and humble ourselves and we ourselves turn from our sins and seek God with all our heart that He would hear from Heaven and HEAL our Land.

2 Chronicles 7:14 says... "If my people, which are called by my name, shall humble themselves, and pray, and seek my face, and turn from their wicked ways; then will I hear from heaven, and will forgive their sin, and will heal their land"

Keywords
taking back americareturning to godabolishing woke terminologybanning woke wordsremoving woke words from arkansas state governmentstate by stateword by wordreturing to constitution
