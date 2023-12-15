Heads Up! Biggest Electric Supplier in the US Warns of NO UPGRADES, Delivery Delays for 20 WEEKS!

- The nation's largest energy parts supplier has announced that there will be a 20 WEEK Delay on Deliveries and parts. This will no doubt effect many companies and people who rely on Schneider Electric for many different reasons.
They also mention a lack of domestic and global materials. This is something that could grow into a larger issue if not resolved.
Make sure you and your companies are prepared for any type of event surrounding the grid going down or lights going out! #breaking #news #schneiderelectric
