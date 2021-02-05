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Racism, equality, & terrorism
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11 views • February 05, 2021
#12
There are consequences to stupidity, especially if it is a governmental administration!
Climate change… YES, but it is from man-made ‘secret’ weather modifiers that are doing it along with their buddies, those “scientists,” that blew a hole in the Earth’s upper atmosphere’s Van Allen Belt with a couple hydrogen bombs back in 1958-62 to see if they could! Is that really dumb or what? Because we were all still here a few days later they figure they didn’t do the Earth any great & long lasting damage!
The on-going media staged war between the liberals & conservatives by ThePowersThatBe is more stupidity that takes people’s minds off more important realizations of consequences.
There are consequences to stupidity, especially if it is a governmental administration!
Climate change… YES, but it is from man-made ‘secret’ weather modifiers that are doing it along with their buddies, those “scientists,” that blew a hole in the Earth’s upper atmosphere’s Van Allen Belt with a couple hydrogen bombs back in 1958-62 to see if they could! Is that really dumb or what? Because we were all still here a few days later they figure they didn’t do the Earth any great & long lasting damage!
The on-going media staged war between the liberals & conservatives by ThePowersThatBe is more stupidity that takes people’s minds off more important realizations of consequences.
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