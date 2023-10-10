Create New Account
'LT. COL POTTER PROPHECY & WAR EXPOSED!
channel image
EARTH SHAKING NEWS
Published a day ago

WHILE I DON'T AGREE WITH A LITTLE OF WHAT ROYS VIEWS ARE THAT DOESN'T MEAN HES OFF TARGET. 99% OF HIS VIEWS HIT THE MARK. HE'S RIGHT ITS ALWAYS THE AVERAGE HUMAN BEINS ON BOTH SIDES WHO GET SCREWED IN WARS. IT MAKES ME MAD AS HELL ALL THESE EVIL TERRORISTS GROUPS ALWAYS GO AFTER INNOCENT PEOPLE. THEY SHOULD BE GOING AFTER THE SATANIC ELITE WHO CREATE CONSTANT CONFLICTS AROUND THE WORLD FOR INSANE POWER. I HOPE YOUR PREPPING, HAVE SELF PROTECTION AND PRAYING FOR ALMIGHTY GODS PROTECTION. THE CHICKENS ARE COMING HOME TO ROOST FOR AMERICA IN THE VERY NEAR FUTURE...WAKEUP OR BE MURDERED...

Keywords
militaryhellreligiongovernmentnew world ordersatanismbible prophecymedicalend timeschild sacrifice

