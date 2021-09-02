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Pledge My Allegiance | Pryme Minister featuring Clay Clark
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165 views • September 02, 2021
Request Your Tickets Today At:
www.TimeToFreeAmerica.com
General Flynn's ReAwaken America Tour Is Selling Out Fast!!!
1. 0 Tickets Remaining for Grand Rapids, MI
2. 47 Tickets Remaining for Colorado Springs, CO
3. 468 Tickets Remaining for San Antonio, TX
4. December Dallas (Final Location) Tickets Are Selling out Fast!!!
ONLY 4 FINAL CONFIRMED LOCATIONS REMAINING | The ReAwaken America Tour
Request Tickets Today By Visiting: https://www.thrivetimeshow.com/reawaken-america-tour/
You Can Request Tickets Today By Texting: 918-851-0102
The Health and Freedom Conference Featured Speakers Include / Have Included: General Flynn, Mike Lindell, Charlie Kirk, Chad Prather, Doctor Scott Jensen, Pastor Phil Hotsenpiller, Robert Kennedy Jr., Ian Smith, Roger Stone, Melissa Tate, Dave Scarlett, Doctor Richard Bartlett, Gene Ho, Patrick Byrne, Scott McCay, Anna Khait, Sam Sorbo, Doctor Mark Sherwood, Attorney Thomas Renz, Doctor Stella Emmanuel, Attorney Leigh Dundas, Doctor Jim Meehan, Sheriff Vic Regalado, Joey Gilbert, Doctor Sherri Tenpenny, Doctor Rob Marsh, Leila Centner, Lori Gregory, Charleen Bollinger, Del Bigtree, Kevin Jenkins, Doctor Carrie Madej, Doctor Judy Mikovits, Steve Maxwell, Doctor Eric Nepute, Alfie Oakes, Sidney Powell, Doctor Alan Keyes, Pastor Artur Pawlowski, Mike Provenzano, Doctor Shannon Kroner, Doctor Andy Wakefeld, Pastor Jackson Lahmeyer, Amanda Grace, Doctor Cordie Williams, Pastor Mark Burns, etc.
Learn the Truth About COVID-19 and the Great Reset Today At: www.TimeToFreeAmerica.com
Discover the 100% Effective and Affordable COVID-19 Treatments and Therapies Today At: www.Sherwood.TV
https://timetofreeamerica.com/proven-treatments/#scroll-content
LYRICS:
CHORUS
I PLEDGE MY ALLEGIANCE
WHEN WE GO TO WAR WITH THESE DEMONS
I PLEDGE MY ALLEGIANCE
RED WHITE AND BLUE THAT’S FOR FREEDOM
I PLEDGE MY ALLEGIANCE
LOYALTY HONOR NO TREASON
I PLEDGE MY ALLEGIANCE
RED WHITE AND BLUE THAT’S FOR FREEDOM
I PLEDGE MY ALLEGIANCE
VERSE 1 - PRYME MINISTER
PATRIOT BRAVE AINT NO COWARD
WE LOOK TO GOD FOR THE POWER
THIS IS OUR HOUR, JUSTICE REIGNS DOWN LIKE A SHOWER
COVID 19 AND THE TOWERS,
THIS IS HIS VENGANCE
THERES NO MERCY NO REPENTANCE,
THERES NO RETREAT NO FORGIVENESS
WHEN THE STORM COMES,
ON GRANDMA THE WHOLE WORLD A WITNESS
ITS PERSONAL THIS IS NOT BUSINESS
THIS FOR THE CHILDREN,
THE CHILDREN THEY DIED AND THE SUFFERED
SO NOW WE MUST RIDE FOR THEIR MOTHERS,
MY BROTHERS BROTHER
AND FEAR NOT CUZ GOD GOT US COVERED
BOTH SIDES BELOW AND ABOVE US (YEAH)
LODDI DODDI A WHOLE LOT OF BODIES
NO NEED TO SHED A TEAR IT’S JUST THE ILLUMINATI
LOOK AT THE MAINSTREAM
LOT OF DEAD MEN THAT’S WHAT I SEE
FIRING SQUAD OR LETHAL INJECTION IV
(BLACK TRUMP) YOUNG KENNEDY MOVING JUST LIKE A CENTERPEDE
QUANTUM PRYME CANT BOX ME IN ITS LIKE ITS TEN OF ME
I SAY THE WRATH OF GOD WHEN THEY ASK ME WHAT GOT IN TO ME
BIBLE AND A RIFLE MAKE REALITY A MEMORY
JUDAS GIVE'M EVERY SHELL
SO YOU CAN GO AHEAD AND HOPE'M WELL,
I HOPE THE BURN IN HELL
HALF OF CONGRESS THEY SOUL FOR SELL
WE BLEED AMERICANA GREAT AWAKEN IS UPON US NEED A FEW GOOD MEN
I RAISE MY HAND AND SAY THAT IMMA
PLEDGE MY ALLEGIANCE, I PLEDGE MY ALLEGIANCE
REPEAT CHORUS
Prophetically called by Kim, but I’m not that impressive. WO!
Just good at business and VERILY I’m aggressive. WO!
I share the TRUTH in this booth despite suppression. WO!
Cancel Culture don’t bother me cause I’m chasing heaven. WO!
We’re living through Matthew Chapter 24 and that’s a fact. WO!
So now the question is how will you and I react? WO!
The models are false, the tests are false and the treatments are real. WO!
The COVID shots are filled with SM-102 and that’s the deal. WO!
That’s LUCIFERASE created by Epstein and Bill Gates. WO!
Who has a spiritual advisor for who hell awaits. WO!
Marina Abromovic, that’s who it is!!! WO!
Do not put that shot up in your kids. WO!
The word CORONA is 666. WO!
Microsoft has the patent 666. WO!
The Google Chrome logo is 666. WO!
Build Back Better means 666. WO!
It’s all about Klauss Schwab and The Great Reset WO!
Medical fraud, election fraud we are seeing it. WO!
The CDC calling for Green Zones, Concentration Camps. WO!
Get right with God this is your last chance. WO!
Dear Mr President I’ve Got the Evidence
I’ve Got the Medicine to Kill the Spirit of Fear And…
Hydroxychloroquine, Ivermectin and Budesonide and
Follow the Benjamins to Neil Ferguson
Ladies and gentlemen the reality is this, the models that said that 2.2 million Americans would die from COVID-19, those models were false and funded by Bill Gates.
www.TimeToFreeAmerica.com
General Flynn's ReAwaken America Tour Is Selling Out Fast!!!
1. 0 Tickets Remaining for Grand Rapids, MI
2. 47 Tickets Remaining for Colorado Springs, CO
3. 468 Tickets Remaining for San Antonio, TX
4. December Dallas (Final Location) Tickets Are Selling out Fast!!!
ONLY 4 FINAL CONFIRMED LOCATIONS REMAINING | The ReAwaken America Tour
Request Tickets Today By Visiting: https://www.thrivetimeshow.com/reawaken-america-tour/
You Can Request Tickets Today By Texting: 918-851-0102
The Health and Freedom Conference Featured Speakers Include / Have Included: General Flynn, Mike Lindell, Charlie Kirk, Chad Prather, Doctor Scott Jensen, Pastor Phil Hotsenpiller, Robert Kennedy Jr., Ian Smith, Roger Stone, Melissa Tate, Dave Scarlett, Doctor Richard Bartlett, Gene Ho, Patrick Byrne, Scott McCay, Anna Khait, Sam Sorbo, Doctor Mark Sherwood, Attorney Thomas Renz, Doctor Stella Emmanuel, Attorney Leigh Dundas, Doctor Jim Meehan, Sheriff Vic Regalado, Joey Gilbert, Doctor Sherri Tenpenny, Doctor Rob Marsh, Leila Centner, Lori Gregory, Charleen Bollinger, Del Bigtree, Kevin Jenkins, Doctor Carrie Madej, Doctor Judy Mikovits, Steve Maxwell, Doctor Eric Nepute, Alfie Oakes, Sidney Powell, Doctor Alan Keyes, Pastor Artur Pawlowski, Mike Provenzano, Doctor Shannon Kroner, Doctor Andy Wakefeld, Pastor Jackson Lahmeyer, Amanda Grace, Doctor Cordie Williams, Pastor Mark Burns, etc.
Learn the Truth About COVID-19 and the Great Reset Today At: www.TimeToFreeAmerica.com
Discover the 100% Effective and Affordable COVID-19 Treatments and Therapies Today At: www.Sherwood.TV
https://timetofreeamerica.com/proven-treatments/#scroll-content
LYRICS:
CHORUS
I PLEDGE MY ALLEGIANCE
WHEN WE GO TO WAR WITH THESE DEMONS
I PLEDGE MY ALLEGIANCE
RED WHITE AND BLUE THAT’S FOR FREEDOM
I PLEDGE MY ALLEGIANCE
LOYALTY HONOR NO TREASON
I PLEDGE MY ALLEGIANCE
RED WHITE AND BLUE THAT’S FOR FREEDOM
I PLEDGE MY ALLEGIANCE
VERSE 1 - PRYME MINISTER
PATRIOT BRAVE AINT NO COWARD
WE LOOK TO GOD FOR THE POWER
THIS IS OUR HOUR, JUSTICE REIGNS DOWN LIKE A SHOWER
COVID 19 AND THE TOWERS,
THIS IS HIS VENGANCE
THERES NO MERCY NO REPENTANCE,
THERES NO RETREAT NO FORGIVENESS
WHEN THE STORM COMES,
ON GRANDMA THE WHOLE WORLD A WITNESS
ITS PERSONAL THIS IS NOT BUSINESS
THIS FOR THE CHILDREN,
THE CHILDREN THEY DIED AND THE SUFFERED
SO NOW WE MUST RIDE FOR THEIR MOTHERS,
MY BROTHERS BROTHER
AND FEAR NOT CUZ GOD GOT US COVERED
BOTH SIDES BELOW AND ABOVE US (YEAH)
LODDI DODDI A WHOLE LOT OF BODIES
NO NEED TO SHED A TEAR IT’S JUST THE ILLUMINATI
LOOK AT THE MAINSTREAM
LOT OF DEAD MEN THAT’S WHAT I SEE
FIRING SQUAD OR LETHAL INJECTION IV
(BLACK TRUMP) YOUNG KENNEDY MOVING JUST LIKE A CENTERPEDE
QUANTUM PRYME CANT BOX ME IN ITS LIKE ITS TEN OF ME
I SAY THE WRATH OF GOD WHEN THEY ASK ME WHAT GOT IN TO ME
BIBLE AND A RIFLE MAKE REALITY A MEMORY
JUDAS GIVE'M EVERY SHELL
SO YOU CAN GO AHEAD AND HOPE'M WELL,
I HOPE THE BURN IN HELL
HALF OF CONGRESS THEY SOUL FOR SELL
WE BLEED AMERICANA GREAT AWAKEN IS UPON US NEED A FEW GOOD MEN
I RAISE MY HAND AND SAY THAT IMMA
PLEDGE MY ALLEGIANCE, I PLEDGE MY ALLEGIANCE
REPEAT CHORUS
Prophetically called by Kim, but I’m not that impressive. WO!
Just good at business and VERILY I’m aggressive. WO!
I share the TRUTH in this booth despite suppression. WO!
Cancel Culture don’t bother me cause I’m chasing heaven. WO!
We’re living through Matthew Chapter 24 and that’s a fact. WO!
So now the question is how will you and I react? WO!
The models are false, the tests are false and the treatments are real. WO!
The COVID shots are filled with SM-102 and that’s the deal. WO!
That’s LUCIFERASE created by Epstein and Bill Gates. WO!
Who has a spiritual advisor for who hell awaits. WO!
Marina Abromovic, that’s who it is!!! WO!
Do not put that shot up in your kids. WO!
The word CORONA is 666. WO!
Microsoft has the patent 666. WO!
The Google Chrome logo is 666. WO!
Build Back Better means 666. WO!
It’s all about Klauss Schwab and The Great Reset WO!
Medical fraud, election fraud we are seeing it. WO!
The CDC calling for Green Zones, Concentration Camps. WO!
Get right with God this is your last chance. WO!
Dear Mr President I’ve Got the Evidence
I’ve Got the Medicine to Kill the Spirit of Fear And…
Hydroxychloroquine, Ivermectin and Budesonide and
Follow the Benjamins to Neil Ferguson
Ladies and gentlemen the reality is this, the models that said that 2.2 million Americans would die from COVID-19, those models were false and funded by Bill Gates.
Keywords
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