Let Them Eat Bugs! | Gates, China, and Biden’s War on our Food Supply.

Bill Gates is now the largest single private owner of US Farmland. China is gobbling up millions of acres of US farmland as well. The UN and World Economic Forum have been gleefully warning of food shortages since they began their Great Reset in 2020. Food production plants appear to “coincidentally” be under attack. What gives?





Is this all an unfortunate accident…or merely a FEATURE of Joe Biden’s Build Back Better Global agenda?





Kat Cammack #america #china #bugs #DonaldTrump





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