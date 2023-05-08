https://gettr.com/post/p2g99xh3d73
苹果公司完全受中共控制，苹果在中国城市郑州的工厂叫富士康，富士康为苹果生产其50%的iphone，而且苹果的利润90%来自于iPhone。
The CCP completely controls Apple. Apple’s factory in Zhengzhou, a city in China, is called Foxconn. Foxconn produces 50% of Apple’s iPhones, and 90% of Apple’s profits come from iPhones.
