It’s not a war. It’s not a battlefield! It’s a massacre! IDF Maj. Gen. Itai Veruv

Itai Veruv (Hebrew: איתי וירוב; born April 14, 1966) is a Major General (aluf) who is currently serving as the Commander of the Israel Defense Forces Depth Corps and Commander of the IDF Military Colleges. He previously served as Chief of Staff of the Ground Forces, Commander of the Gaza Division, Chief of the Infantry and Paratroopers Corps, and Commander of the Kfir Brigade.

