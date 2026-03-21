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💬 'It was never about nuclear weapons' – Ana Kasparian
“This war is about Israel’s desire to topple a regime and that’s it,” the journalist said as she laid out the real reasons behind US-Israeli attacks on Iran.
Source @TYT
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