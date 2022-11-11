Create New Account
Support Your Freedom to Speak:
Paint The Trump Meets American Patriots Apparel
16 views
channel image
American Patriots God Country
Published 18 days ago |

Jeff of 'Paint The Trump' gives the owner of American Patriots Apparel Steve Baldassari a shout out at the October 10, 2020 Trump Rally at the University of Central Florida (U.C.F.). I have stood with Jeff against Antifa and BLM here in Florida at old flag waves for America & Trump.

Shop for American Patriots Apparel at https://www.AmericanPatriotsApparel.com 🇺🇸

Follow us on... Telegram https://t.me/APFGAC or @APFGAC

Rumble - https://rumble.com/c/AmericanPatriotsforGodandCountry

Brighteon - https://www.brighteon.com/channels/apfgac

Truth Social -  https://truthsocial.com/@AmericanPatriotsApparel

YouTube - https://youtube.com/AmericanPatriotsApparel

Until next time stay American, stay Patriotic, and above all else stay Godly! PEACE!

Keywords
trumppresident trumpdonald trumpmagasteve baldassarimake america great againamerican patriots apparelkaggod and countryamerican patriotkeep america greatpatriotic apparelgod gearpaint the trumptrump apparelgod apparelpatriot hatpatriot hats for salepatriot shirts for salepatriotic clothingjeff paint the trumptrump gearpatriotic shirts

FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world

Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.

Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.

The views and opinions expressed in this video do not necessarily represent the views of Brighteon or its affiliates.
Related videos

logo

Brighteon © 2022 All Rights Reserved. Privacy | Terms All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for content uploaded by contributing content providers.

Open a support ticket