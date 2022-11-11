Paint The Trump Meets American Patriots Apparel

Jeff of 'Paint The Trump' gives the owner of American Patriots Apparel Steve Baldassari a shout out at the October 10, 2020 Trump Rally at the University of Central Florida (U.C.F.). I have stood with Jeff against Antifa and BLM here in Florida at old flag waves for America & Trump.

Shop for American Patriots Apparel at https://www.AmericanPatriotsApparel.com 🇺🇸

Follow us on... Telegram https://t.me/APFGAC or @APFGAC

Rumble - https://rumble.com/c/AmericanPatriotsforGodandCountry

Brighteon - https://www.brighteon.com/channels/apfgac

Truth Social - https://truthsocial.com/@AmericanPatriotsApparel

YouTube - https://youtube.com/AmericanPatriotsApparel

Until next time stay American, stay Patriotic, and above all else stay Godly! PEACE!