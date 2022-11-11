Paint The Trump Meets American Patriots Apparel

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Jeff of 'Paint The Trump' gives the owner of American Patriots Apparel Steve Baldassari a shout out at the October 10, 2020 Trump Rally at the University of Central Florida (U.C.F.). I have stood with Jeff against Antifa and BLM here in Florida at old flag waves for America & Trump.
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Until next time stay American, stay Patriotic, and above all else stay Godly! PEACE!