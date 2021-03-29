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Pimpy's Gold and Silver Update for 03-28-2021. Don't wait, ppl., you are assuming you can get Silver if the price drops. It's selling out now. Don't miss the boat.
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190 views • March 29, 2021
Perth Mint is selling your stored metals in their Vaults which you pay them to store it for you.
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