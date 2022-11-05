Last Day Events Ellen G White Audio book "The Seal of God and the Mark of the Beast" An end time prophet - 150 year old prophecies

Only Two Classes

There can be only two classes. Each party is distinctly stamped, either with the seal of the living God, or with the mark of the beast or his image.—The Review and Herald, January 30, 1900.

In the great conflict between faith and unbelief the whole Christian world will be involved. All will take sides. Some apparently may not engage in the conflict on either side. They may not appear to take sides against the truth, but they will not come out boldly for Christ through fear of losing property or suffering reproach. All such are numbered with the enemies of Christ.—The Review and Herald, February 7, 1893. As we near the close of time the demarcation between the children of light and the children of darkness will be more and more decided. They will be more and more at variance. This difference is expressed in the words of Christ, “born again”—created anew in Christ, dead to the world, and alive unto God. These are the walls of separation that divide the heavenly from the earthly and describe the difference between those who belong to the world and those who are chosen out of it, who are elect, precious in the sight of God.—Special Testimony to the Battle Creek Church (Ph 155), 3 (1882).

Family Members Are Separated

Those who have been members of the same family are separated. A mark is placed upon the righteous. “They shall be Mine, saith the Lord of hosts, in that day when I make up My jewels; and I will spare them, as a man spareth his own son that serveth him” [Malachi 3:17]. Those who have been obedient to God's commandments will unite with the company of the saints in light. They shall enter in through the gates into the city, and have right to the tree of life.

“The one shall be taken.” His name shall stand in the book of life, while those with whom he associated shall have the mark of eternal separation from God.—