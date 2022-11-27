The Battle of Brunanburh in 937 AD was the battle that decided the future of the British Isles and the form they still take today. It established the monarchy of Alfred the Great as the monarchy of England to this day. Even invaders souoght to hold the 'English' crown and rule as English Kings. It established Athelstan, Alfred's grandson as the first King of all England and a King renowned through all of Chrisendom. Here Jamie Lilley talks about the battle and the vision of the Anglo Sxons who came to Britain and how they saw themselves.

