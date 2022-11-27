The Battle of Brunanburh in 937 AD was the battle that decided the future of the British Isles and the form they still take today. It established the monarchy of Alfred the Great as the monarchy of England to this day. Even invaders souoght to hold the 'English' crown and rule as English Kings. It established Athelstan, Alfred's grandson as the first King of all England and a King renowned through all of Chrisendom. Here Jamie Lilley talks about the battle and the vision of the Anglo Sxons who came to Britain and how they saw themselves.
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.