Create New Account
Support Your Freedom to Speak:
The Battle of Brunanburh
61 views
channel image
Brexit Map Man
Published Sunday |

The Battle of Brunanburh in 937 AD was the battle that decided the future of the British Isles and the form they still take today. It established the monarchy of Alfred the Great as the monarchy of England to this day. Even invaders souoght to hold the 'English' crown and rule as English Kings. It established Athelstan, Alfred's grandson as the first King of all England and a King renowned through all of Chrisendom. Here Jamie Lilley talks about the battle and the vision of the Anglo Sxons who came to Britain and how they saw themselves.

Keywords
politicsbritainhistory

FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world

Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.

Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.

The views and opinions expressed in this video do not necessarily represent the views of Brighteon or its affiliates.
Related videos

logo

Brighteon © 2022 All Rights Reserved. Privacy | Terms All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for content uploaded by contributing content providers.

Open a support ticket