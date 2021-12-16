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Gott hat mir einen Engel geschickt - God sent me an Angel
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32 views • December 16, 2021
Dear White Brothers... MY KINDRED FLESH of the Lost Tribes mentioned in James 1:1...
Lev 19:17 Thou shalt not hate thy brother in thine heart: thou shalt in any wise rebuke thy neighbour, and not suffer sin upon him.
Dear Germany.......... THANK YOU.
It will take an eternity to show my love and honor to you, who have fallen, because you love your KIND and the unimagineable sacrifices you underwent, in His permissive will.
KIND AFTER KIND: Genesis 1:1
I made this video to honor my Germanic Scythian Fallen Flesh and Blood!
Praise Yahweh God I AM
christogenea.org
We'll ALL be along soon!
Lev 19:17 Thou shalt not hate thy brother in thine heart: thou shalt in any wise rebuke thy neighbour, and not suffer sin upon him.
Dear Germany.......... THANK YOU.
It will take an eternity to show my love and honor to you, who have fallen, because you love your KIND and the unimagineable sacrifices you underwent, in His permissive will.
KIND AFTER KIND: Genesis 1:1
I made this video to honor my Germanic Scythian Fallen Flesh and Blood!
Praise Yahweh God I AM
christogenea.org
We'll ALL be along soon!
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