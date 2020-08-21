Famous Dutch rapper being to the point (ENG subs)

Lange Frans - Een voor allen



Lyrics:



Crazy times, crazy rhymes

you requested it

Lange Frans , Ben Jur

Watching the sky, it's paint brushed, my brain is rushing

brainwashed by TV, I don't rest

All I know is : Seth Rich wasn't Russian

It's official ; zero fucks are given

Even in my shade it's steaming and smothering hot

It's gonna be a very hot summer

You have been warned in advance

free advice brother, take it to heart

eat your vitamins and your minerals

because there will be a lot of stories that will make you sick

God asked me to make another song

because it's time for the digital soldiers to load up the memes

Who the fuck is Bill Gates and what does he want from me ?

He can inject his vaccine in his own mother (not in us)

And no one needs to be microchipped

people just need a chance and a helping hand

I am eating mac and cheese with Borlusconi (nickname of one of my personal friends, not the prime minister of Italy !!!)

Remember people ; Mark Rutte (Dutch MP) is not your homey

We are nothing but sheep for a paycheck

and laughing on the throne you'll see the devils like a predator

Mouth wattering over the scared people

The media is complicit to keep us afraid

start thinking independently and research

who is chained in the basement in their underwear

And who wants to paint that and who hangs it on the wall ?

These people are sick !

I make myself heard and now the want to silence me

but I'm right about this , I'll bet my life on it

And I'm praying that I'm wrong, waiting to be dissed

By Ali B (most prominent rapper in the Netherlands) and Hugo (de Jonge ; Minister of health) to tell me that I'm full of shit

I'm trappin' mentally

pedal to the metal and I don't give a fuck

the flow is like psychosibine, I have the vision and I'm sharing

that there is a golden age coming for us all because we deserve

water without poison, papers without lies

grapes with their pit inside, no pedo sexuals near our toddlers

Do you remember Robert M. (convicted child molester) in Amsterdam he scared us all

van Woustraat (adres in Amsterdam), daycare, the tram that stops in front

and because young parents are slaving for their mortgage

they bring their babies there voluntarily to this sick mind

Unsuspecting the parents are happy that the daycare could accommodate their child

There are so many wrongs , I can't make this right

But we have eyes everywhere and we see all your Questions

ten young rascals (children) in the official car of Joris Demmink (former Secretary of the Justice in the Netherlands who has had multiple allegations of child rape and abuse against him dating back to the early 90's)

Henny Huisman (Dutch TV personality, NOT INVOLVED IN ANY WRONGDOINGS) in the Hague (political capital of the Netherlands), i'm here to proof my pen

and I'll put the facts over dead bodies just like Henry Keizer (former chairman of the VVD (ruling party in the Netherlands), who robbed a lot of unknowing elderly people out of stocks of a huge funeral bussiness)

Some one warn Carol Baskin there is a wild ass tiger

I have all the red pills that you wanted to get

dope like psychotropic

that dove deep in to your psyche

the dirty swamp's philosopher

And if it is life without honor than I would rather be dead

The hunters become hunted

the tables have turned

the people found their power

It is gonna be a beautiful summer



Sorry for low quality, had to figure out how to merge subtitles with video.