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Famous Dutch rapper being to the point (ENG subs)
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26 views • August 21, 2020
Lange Frans - Een voor allen
Lyrics:
Crazy times, crazy rhymes
you requested it
Lange Frans , Ben Jur
Watching the sky, it's paint brushed, my brain is rushing
brainwashed by TV, I don't rest
All I know is : Seth Rich wasn't Russian
It's official ; zero fucks are given
Even in my shade it's steaming and smothering hot
It's gonna be a very hot summer
You have been warned in advance
free advice brother, take it to heart
eat your vitamins and your minerals
because there will be a lot of stories that will make you sick
God asked me to make another song
because it's time for the digital soldiers to load up the memes
Who the fuck is Bill Gates and what does he want from me ?
He can inject his vaccine in his own mother (not in us)
And no one needs to be microchipped
people just need a chance and a helping hand
I am eating mac and cheese with Borlusconi (nickname of one of my personal friends, not the prime minister of Italy !!!)
Remember people ; Mark Rutte (Dutch MP) is not your homey
We are nothing but sheep for a paycheck
and laughing on the throne you'll see the devils like a predator
Mouth wattering over the scared people
The media is complicit to keep us afraid
start thinking independently and research
who is chained in the basement in their underwear
And who wants to paint that and who hangs it on the wall ?
These people are sick !
I make myself heard and now the want to silence me
but I'm right about this , I'll bet my life on it
And I'm praying that I'm wrong, waiting to be dissed
By Ali B (most prominent rapper in the Netherlands) and Hugo (de Jonge ; Minister of health) to tell me that I'm full of shit
I'm trappin' mentally
pedal to the metal and I don't give a fuck
the flow is like psychosibine, I have the vision and I'm sharing
that there is a golden age coming for us all because we deserve
water without poison, papers without lies
grapes with their pit inside, no pedo sexuals near our toddlers
Do you remember Robert M. (convicted child molester) in Amsterdam he scared us all
van Woustraat (adres in Amsterdam), daycare, the tram that stops in front
and because young parents are slaving for their mortgage
they bring their babies there voluntarily to this sick mind
Unsuspecting the parents are happy that the daycare could accommodate their child
There are so many wrongs , I can't make this right
But we have eyes everywhere and we see all your Questions
ten young rascals (children) in the official car of Joris Demmink (former Secretary of the Justice in the Netherlands who has had multiple allegations of child rape and abuse against him dating back to the early 90's)
Henny Huisman (Dutch TV personality, NOT INVOLVED IN ANY WRONGDOINGS) in the Hague (political capital of the Netherlands), i'm here to proof my pen
and I'll put the facts over dead bodies just like Henry Keizer (former chairman of the VVD (ruling party in the Netherlands), who robbed a lot of unknowing elderly people out of stocks of a huge funeral bussiness)
Some one warn Carol Baskin there is a wild ass tiger
I have all the red pills that you wanted to get
dope like psychotropic
that dove deep in to your psyche
the dirty swamp's philosopher
And if it is life without honor than I would rather be dead
The hunters become hunted
the tables have turned
the people found their power
It is gonna be a beautiful summer
Sorry for low quality, had to figure out how to merge subtitles with video.
Lyrics:
Crazy times, crazy rhymes
you requested it
Lange Frans , Ben Jur
Watching the sky, it's paint brushed, my brain is rushing
brainwashed by TV, I don't rest
All I know is : Seth Rich wasn't Russian
It's official ; zero fucks are given
Even in my shade it's steaming and smothering hot
It's gonna be a very hot summer
You have been warned in advance
free advice brother, take it to heart
eat your vitamins and your minerals
because there will be a lot of stories that will make you sick
God asked me to make another song
because it's time for the digital soldiers to load up the memes
Who the fuck is Bill Gates and what does he want from me ?
He can inject his vaccine in his own mother (not in us)
And no one needs to be microchipped
people just need a chance and a helping hand
I am eating mac and cheese with Borlusconi (nickname of one of my personal friends, not the prime minister of Italy !!!)
Remember people ; Mark Rutte (Dutch MP) is not your homey
We are nothing but sheep for a paycheck
and laughing on the throne you'll see the devils like a predator
Mouth wattering over the scared people
The media is complicit to keep us afraid
start thinking independently and research
who is chained in the basement in their underwear
And who wants to paint that and who hangs it on the wall ?
These people are sick !
I make myself heard and now the want to silence me
but I'm right about this , I'll bet my life on it
And I'm praying that I'm wrong, waiting to be dissed
By Ali B (most prominent rapper in the Netherlands) and Hugo (de Jonge ; Minister of health) to tell me that I'm full of shit
I'm trappin' mentally
pedal to the metal and I don't give a fuck
the flow is like psychosibine, I have the vision and I'm sharing
that there is a golden age coming for us all because we deserve
water without poison, papers without lies
grapes with their pit inside, no pedo sexuals near our toddlers
Do you remember Robert M. (convicted child molester) in Amsterdam he scared us all
van Woustraat (adres in Amsterdam), daycare, the tram that stops in front
and because young parents are slaving for their mortgage
they bring their babies there voluntarily to this sick mind
Unsuspecting the parents are happy that the daycare could accommodate their child
There are so many wrongs , I can't make this right
But we have eyes everywhere and we see all your Questions
ten young rascals (children) in the official car of Joris Demmink (former Secretary of the Justice in the Netherlands who has had multiple allegations of child rape and abuse against him dating back to the early 90's)
Henny Huisman (Dutch TV personality, NOT INVOLVED IN ANY WRONGDOINGS) in the Hague (political capital of the Netherlands), i'm here to proof my pen
and I'll put the facts over dead bodies just like Henry Keizer (former chairman of the VVD (ruling party in the Netherlands), who robbed a lot of unknowing elderly people out of stocks of a huge funeral bussiness)
Some one warn Carol Baskin there is a wild ass tiger
I have all the red pills that you wanted to get
dope like psychotropic
that dove deep in to your psyche
the dirty swamp's philosopher
And if it is life without honor than I would rather be dead
The hunters become hunted
the tables have turned
the people found their power
It is gonna be a beautiful summer
Sorry for low quality, had to figure out how to merge subtitles with video.
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