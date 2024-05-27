Create New Account
"Apprenticeship Hour with DrB" LIVE Workshop Invitation (05/31/24)
Dr. John Bergman D.C.
Published Yesterday

Purchase Link: https://www.drbvip.com/d366e87f-132b-4aa1-b747-c12ab4f3589d


Please join us for our NEXT monthly "Apprenticeship Hour" with none other than the incredible Dr. B! He will be teaching the basics of Introductory Anatomy and Physiology while also giving you tips on how to help loved ones at home. The Topic: HOW TO USE CHRONIC INFLAMMATION FOR HEALING! Will include a 45-minute lecture portion followed by a 15-minute LIVE Q&A session afterward where you can ask him ANYTHING!!!


DrB VIP Website: https://www.drbvip.com


Schedule your appointment in one of Dr. B's clinics

Call: (1) 714-962-5891

