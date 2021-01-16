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FLORIDA NURSE EXPOSES PLANNED COVID CRISES SETUP
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462 views • January 16, 2021
FL NURSE EXPOSES PLANNED COVID CRISES SETUP
Florida Nurse puts her Job on the Line to Expose this Farce.
This whole thing is a farce to strike fear into everyone.
First method used by Fascist Communists
Florida Nurse puts her Job on the Line to Expose this Farce.
This whole thing is a farce to strike fear into everyone.
First method used by Fascist Communists
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