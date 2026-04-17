WA Spends 34,000 Hours Suing Trump While CA Releases Child Predator

Washington State has spent over 34,000 hours filing lawsuits against the administration of Donald Trump—a workload equivalent to nearly four years of full-time labor.

At the same time, California, under Gavin Newsom, is facing backlash after a parole decision that could release one of the most notorious child predators in state history.

Two separate stories. One bigger question:

What are state governments actually prioritizing?

In this episode of Left Coast News, we break down the legal workload, the parole controversy, and what it all means for public safety, taxpayer accountability, and the future of West Coast policy.





#WashingtonState #CaliforniaPolitics #Trump #GavinNewsom #PublicSafety #CrimePolicy #GovernmentSpending #WestCoast #LawAndOrder #Politics #BreakingNews #LeftCoastNews