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Bitcoin Pizza Day in North Queensland
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21 views • May 26, 2021
11 years ago, Laszlo Hanyecz made the first ever Bitcoin transaction in exchange for goods, where he spent 10,000 Bitcoin Cash for 2 large pizzas. Today, Bitcoin Cashers continue that tradition by purchasing pizzas with BCH in celebration of electronic cash.
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Bitcoin BCH News: https://t.me/BitcoinBCH
Bitcoin BCH Discussion: https://t.me/BitcoinBCHcom
Follow Hayden Otto: https://twitter.com/hayden_otto
Follow Bitcoin BCH: https://twitter.com/BitcoinBCHcom
#Bitcoin #BitcoinCash #Cryptocurrency
Support our work: https://bitcoinbch.com/donate
------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------
Bitcoin BCH News: https://t.me/BitcoinBCH
Bitcoin BCH Discussion: https://t.me/BitcoinBCHcom
Follow Hayden Otto: https://twitter.com/hayden_otto
Follow Bitcoin BCH: https://twitter.com/BitcoinBCHcom
#Bitcoin #BitcoinCash #Cryptocurrency
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