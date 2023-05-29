https://gettr.com/post/p2i7k26dc92

5/27/2023 【Miles Insight】Ms. Yvette Wang is preparing for her court hearing on June 6, and is in very good health and spirit! Brother Caogeng is very optimistic about his case, and regards the detention experience as the biggest asset in his life.

#FreeMilesGuo #FreeYvetteWang





5/27/2023 【Nicole看七哥】雁平女士正在准备6月6日的庭审，她的状态非常好！草根小哥对他的案子也非常乐观，他表示这次入狱的经历是他人生最大的一个财富。

#释放郭文贵 #释放王雁平





