https://gettr.com/post/p2i7k26dc92
5/27/2023 【Miles Insight】Ms. Yvette Wang is preparing for her court hearing on June 6, and is in very good health and spirit! Brother Caogeng is very optimistic about his case, and regards the detention experience as the biggest asset in his life.
#FreeMilesGuo #FreeYvetteWang
5/27/2023 【Nicole看七哥】雁平女士正在准备6月6日的庭审，她的状态非常好！草根小哥对他的案子也非常乐观，他表示这次入狱的经历是他人生最大的一个财富。
#释放郭文贵 #释放王雁平
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.