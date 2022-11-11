TSUNAMI DREAM

Summer 2020

In this dream, i was floating in the middle of the ocean. The sun was shining, there was a beautiful blue sky. I was by myself. There was no land in sight and yet i was peaceful and had no worries of when i would land somewhere, where i would get food, safety. I was in a complete state of calm. Then i glanced over to my left and i saw this massive wave coming. As i thought how i was going to push myself over this wave. Just then, this huge wave came and gently lifted me all the way to the top and then brought me back down. The scene returned to the original one, except that now i saw a few more people floating on the waters relatively close to me. None of us were fearful, or panicky. But i told everyone we should hold hands, that way we would stay together once we'd land somewhere. Still no land in sight. Then, i felt my body suddenly drop to a standing position on the shore. When i looked down i could see dirty sand, twigs and other small debris all over. Dream ended.

Psalm 32:6-7 Therefore let everyone who is godly pray to you while you may be found; surely when the mighty waters rise, they will not reach him. You are MY HIDING PLACE; you will protect me from trouble and surround me with songs of deliverance.





