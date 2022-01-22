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Illuminati NWO Templar Freemason Satanist Shriners Muslims in White House oval office cause all wars
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44 views • January 22, 2022
*** Intelligence news update from the Human Homo-Sapiens Race Survival Resistance (HRSR) headquarters and Republic Rebel Alliance battlefront (January 2022).
Ancient Arabic Order of the Nobles of the Mystic Shrine: The Illuminati NWO Templars Freemason Satanist Shriners Muslims in the White House Oval Office
The ancient “Arabic Order of the Nobles of the Mystic Shrine” Muslims, who are the Illuminati NWO Templar Freemason Satanist “Shriners” in the White House Oval Office are Satan Lucifer (Sanat Kumara) and the Shambhala Illuminati NWO top hierarchy “White Lodge Brotherhood” ascended master fallen angel devils and their earth’s hidden matriarchal rulers black nobility families Draco reptilian chimera alien incarnate avatar globalist elite Pedogate Pizzagate “White House Pizza Night” pedophile cannibal Satanist New Age Wicca witch feminists’ (who are torturing and lesbian raping and sacrificing and eating 12 million of our human homo-sapiens specie children every year) servants. They created all the wars in human history to collect frozen human meat supplies for their Draco spaceships, and steal gold, and steal ancient Noah’s days Atlantis technology, and depopulate the hated human homo-sapiens specie pests who are made in the image of the Almighty Holy Righteous Loving Creator God YHWH Jesus. Expose these pedophile cannibal Satanist genocidal psychopathic globalist elites, who are eating 12 million of our human children, and who are trying to kill our allies and human specie with their COVID-19 biochemical weapon for “Planned Parenthood NWO” Nazi eugenics program, so that everyone will come to try to kill you and slaughter your family, and all your church donators will think you are a crazy lunatic heretic idiotic narcotic maniac and leave you, just like they tried to kill Jesus and everyone left Jesus. Defend the 12 million children, and the women, and the dung-head atheists who ridicule us every day, and the cowardly traitor religious Christian freak hordes and pastors who all betrayed us and threw us out to the Illuminati wolves to fight alone by myself against the Illuminati CIA NSA MI6 FBI and world rulers and Draco Empire space fleet and the fallen angels and the devil, because Jesus gave his life for us on the cross so that we may receive forgiveness for sins and the gift of eternal life. Banzai charge the Illuminati NWO and millions of assassins for God’s honor and name and glory. Do it now, unless you are one of the accursed Western feminist nations’ religious Christian freak horde cowardly traitors, who is hiding in silence, and redefining Bible verses to rebel against women’s head coverings so that your head is controlled by the fallen angels. If you are a religious Christian freak horde, then you need to hide in cowardly silence and be a traitor, because your destiny is to make our God a laughing stock before the enemy. All who are real Christians, God’s order of the day is, “Attack, attack, attack,” and restrain the spirit of the AntiChrist Even if all your family and the tens of thousands fall down dead to your left and right, you will remain standing unharmed. Believe it and fight alongside our God and King. Repent and receive Jesus as Savior, and make straight the way of the Lord! End of transmission…
Photos at: https://www.facebook.com/profile.php?id=100018513877047
Photos at: https://mewe.com/i/chapihezver
Photos at: https://gab.com/humanracesurvivalresistance
See full article at:
https://www.facebook.com/profile.php?id=100018513877047
https://_______.wordpress.com/ (Enter “humanracesurvivalresistance” in blank “_______” space.)
https://mewe.com/i/chapihezver
Tags:
#Jesus #Christ #Christian #BibleProphecy #JesusChrist #love #crypto #fashion #style #nature #amazing #follow #Illuminati #NWO #goal #motivation #design #inspiration #warning #healthy #family #life #lifestyle #democrat #republican #party #liberal #conservative #happy #beautiful #cute #baby #girl #boy #Pedogate #Pizzagate #pedophile #childtrafficking #humantrafficking #terrorism #nature #travel #friends #GMO #food #yummy #chemtrail #foodie #foodporn #fitness #medicare #medicaid #technology #science #secretspaceprogram #funny #lol #giveaway #crowdfunding #contest #competition #survival #photography #survival #armageddon #DonaldTrump #MAGA #QAnon #WWG1WGA #Coronavirus #COVID19 #5G #vaccine
Ancient Arabic Order of the Nobles of the Mystic Shrine: The Illuminati NWO Templars Freemason Satanist Shriners Muslims in the White House Oval Office
The ancient “Arabic Order of the Nobles of the Mystic Shrine” Muslims, who are the Illuminati NWO Templar Freemason Satanist “Shriners” in the White House Oval Office are Satan Lucifer (Sanat Kumara) and the Shambhala Illuminati NWO top hierarchy “White Lodge Brotherhood” ascended master fallen angel devils and their earth’s hidden matriarchal rulers black nobility families Draco reptilian chimera alien incarnate avatar globalist elite Pedogate Pizzagate “White House Pizza Night” pedophile cannibal Satanist New Age Wicca witch feminists’ (who are torturing and lesbian raping and sacrificing and eating 12 million of our human homo-sapiens specie children every year) servants. They created all the wars in human history to collect frozen human meat supplies for their Draco spaceships, and steal gold, and steal ancient Noah’s days Atlantis technology, and depopulate the hated human homo-sapiens specie pests who are made in the image of the Almighty Holy Righteous Loving Creator God YHWH Jesus. Expose these pedophile cannibal Satanist genocidal psychopathic globalist elites, who are eating 12 million of our human children, and who are trying to kill our allies and human specie with their COVID-19 biochemical weapon for “Planned Parenthood NWO” Nazi eugenics program, so that everyone will come to try to kill you and slaughter your family, and all your church donators will think you are a crazy lunatic heretic idiotic narcotic maniac and leave you, just like they tried to kill Jesus and everyone left Jesus. Defend the 12 million children, and the women, and the dung-head atheists who ridicule us every day, and the cowardly traitor religious Christian freak hordes and pastors who all betrayed us and threw us out to the Illuminati wolves to fight alone by myself against the Illuminati CIA NSA MI6 FBI and world rulers and Draco Empire space fleet and the fallen angels and the devil, because Jesus gave his life for us on the cross so that we may receive forgiveness for sins and the gift of eternal life. Banzai charge the Illuminati NWO and millions of assassins for God’s honor and name and glory. Do it now, unless you are one of the accursed Western feminist nations’ religious Christian freak horde cowardly traitors, who is hiding in silence, and redefining Bible verses to rebel against women’s head coverings so that your head is controlled by the fallen angels. If you are a religious Christian freak horde, then you need to hide in cowardly silence and be a traitor, because your destiny is to make our God a laughing stock before the enemy. All who are real Christians, God’s order of the day is, “Attack, attack, attack,” and restrain the spirit of the AntiChrist Even if all your family and the tens of thousands fall down dead to your left and right, you will remain standing unharmed. Believe it and fight alongside our God and King. Repent and receive Jesus as Savior, and make straight the way of the Lord! End of transmission…
Photos at: https://www.facebook.com/profile.php?id=100018513877047
Photos at: https://mewe.com/i/chapihezver
Photos at: https://gab.com/humanracesurvivalresistance
See full article at:
https://www.facebook.com/profile.php?id=100018513877047
https://_______.wordpress.com/ (Enter “humanracesurvivalresistance” in blank “_______” space.)
https://mewe.com/i/chapihezver
Tags:
#Jesus #Christ #Christian #BibleProphecy #JesusChrist #love #crypto #fashion #style #nature #amazing #follow #Illuminati #NWO #goal #motivation #design #inspiration #warning #healthy #family #life #lifestyle #democrat #republican #party #liberal #conservative #happy #beautiful #cute #baby #girl #boy #Pedogate #Pizzagate #pedophile #childtrafficking #humantrafficking #terrorism #nature #travel #friends #GMO #food #yummy #chemtrail #foodie #foodporn #fitness #medicare #medicaid #technology #science #secretspaceprogram #funny #lol #giveaway #crowdfunding #contest #competition #survival #photography #survival #armageddon #DonaldTrump #MAGA #QAnon #WWG1WGA #Coronavirus #COVID19 #5G #vaccine
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