© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
The Impact of Emotions & Spirituality on Health | Dr. Lee Cowden at The Truth About Cancer LIVE 2019
Follow
0
Download MP3
Share
Report
142 views • July 23, 2020
If you haven't heard from Dr. Lee Cowden before, you are in for a treat. If you have heard from Dr. Cowden before, then you know you are in for a treat! Join us for a clip of Dr. Cowden's presentation from TTAC Live 2019, where he discusses the impact of emotions and spirituality on health. If you've been following The Truth About Cancer for some time, then you already know how much we stress the importance of emotional wellness and faith. Watch the entire clip to fully understand the healing capabilities of your thoughts.
--------------------------------------
About Dr. Lee Cowden
--------------------------------------
Dr. Lee Cowden is a USA board-certified cardiologist and internist who is internationally known for his knowledge and skill in practicing and teaching integrative medicine. He has co-authored many books and articles on integrative medicine and has pioneered successful treatments of cancer, autism, Lyme disease, and many other illnesses.
--------------------------------------------------
About The Truth About Cancer
--------------------------------------------------
The Truth About Cancer’s mission is to inform, educate, and eradicate the pandemic of cancer in our modern world. Every single day, tens of thousands of people just like you are curing cancer (and/or preventing it) from destroying their bodies.
It’s time to take matters into your own hands and educate yourself on real cancer prevention and treatments. It could save your life or the life of someone you love.
-------------------------------------
About TTAC LIVE 2019
-------------------------------------
In October 2019, more than 40 of the world’s most renowned and respected cancer and natural health experts came together in Anaheim, CA for The Truth About Cancer LIVE 2019.
Each speaker revealed their latest therapies and breakthroughs to beat, treat, and prevent cancer. The information they shared changed the lives of countless people and gave everyone hope for a healthier life.
Because the truth is: There are MANY different ways to prevent and heal cancer... and we don’t want you to miss a single one. The knowledge you gain from these presentation excerpts can help eliminate the fear of cancer from your life and replace it with hope.
Discover little-known natural therapies, treatments, and protocols to heal and prevent cancer from 40 of the world’s leading cancer experts. Go here to find out more: http://bit.ly/ttac-live-2019.
--------------------------------------
About Dr. Lee Cowden
--------------------------------------
Dr. Lee Cowden is a USA board-certified cardiologist and internist who is internationally known for his knowledge and skill in practicing and teaching integrative medicine. He has co-authored many books and articles on integrative medicine and has pioneered successful treatments of cancer, autism, Lyme disease, and many other illnesses.
--------------------------------------------------
About The Truth About Cancer
--------------------------------------------------
The Truth About Cancer’s mission is to inform, educate, and eradicate the pandemic of cancer in our modern world. Every single day, tens of thousands of people just like you are curing cancer (and/or preventing it) from destroying their bodies.
It’s time to take matters into your own hands and educate yourself on real cancer prevention and treatments. It could save your life or the life of someone you love.
-------------------------------------
About TTAC LIVE 2019
-------------------------------------
In October 2019, more than 40 of the world’s most renowned and respected cancer and natural health experts came together in Anaheim, CA for The Truth About Cancer LIVE 2019.
Each speaker revealed their latest therapies and breakthroughs to beat, treat, and prevent cancer. The information they shared changed the lives of countless people and gave everyone hope for a healthier life.
Because the truth is: There are MANY different ways to prevent and heal cancer... and we don’t want you to miss a single one. The knowledge you gain from these presentation excerpts can help eliminate the fear of cancer from your life and replace it with hope.
Discover little-known natural therapies, treatments, and protocols to heal and prevent cancer from 40 of the world’s leading cancer experts. Go here to find out more: http://bit.ly/ttac-live-2019.
Keywords
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.