Pets in Love





Mar 9, 2024





#animalrescue #animals #dogrescue

Don't Punish Me Anymore! Poor Dog Tearfully Begs the Owner To Let Him in





Abandoning it when it is old, Is it the right thing to do?

In a small town between Shymkent and Almaty, a plea on social media shared the heartbreaking story of Khalifa, a loyal dog abandoned by his owner and now facing a life-threatening situation with merciless catchers.

For a month, Khalifa lay by the gate, betrayed and abandoned, hiding his face with his paws, prepared to confront the world's cruelty. His eyes mirrored the pain and despair of a soul let down by those meant to care for him.





Join as a member of this channel to enjoy privileges:

https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCnuFPkL9lSaHJka2Dik4afg/join





Hello dear friend,

Pets in Love is a happy family for animal lovers.





Please Join with us by Subscribing to: https://m5.gs/ZGJFbn

Our Channel's Goals and Mission:

- Sharing meaningful rescue stories to improve human being with stray animals.

- Support for Animal rescuers around the world to share their work through Youtube Videos.

- Cooration with animal rescuer to help them getting more support, donation, followers





Note: Note: We do not receipt any donation! If you want to donate to support rescue teams, please contact them directly! There information and contacts is in every descriptions of every videos!





If you see any Content that belong to you and you don't want us to use it any more. Please contact to email: [email protected] Before reporting it. We will delete it right away or do anything that you want to keep it safe!

Thanks alot!





Mirrored from https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=D8rJefnyM4E