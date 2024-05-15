Quo Vadis





May 13, 2024





In this video we share Our Lady's Message to Pedro Regis for May 8, 2024





Please like, comment and subscribe to assist my channel in reaching a wider audience.





Thank you!





Here is Our Lady's Message to Pedro Regis for May 8:





Dear children, the Victory of God will happen and the righteous will celebrate with joy.





Even in the midst of tribulations, do not lose your hope.





My Lord is in control of everything.





Men and women of faith will be persecuted for loving and defending the truth.





Your nation will stumble and from agreements that will be made will come sufferings for My poor children.





The Church of My Jesus walks towards a great shipwreck.





Ye who are of the Lord, cast ye the nets of truth.





Help ye My poor children who have been contaminated by the mire of false doctrines.





I am your Sorrowful Mother and I have come from Heaven to help you, to conduct you to the One who is your Way, Truth and Life.





Listen to Me, because I want to conduct you to holiness.





Do not be ye discouraged. Whoever is with the Lord will never experience the defeat.





I suffer for what comes to you, but I will be with you.





Courage!





On this moment, I make fall from Heaven upon you an extraordinary shower of graces.





Onward along the path I have shown you!





This is the message that I transmit to you today in the name of the Most Holy Trinity.





Thank you for having allowed Me to reunite you here once more.





I bless you, in the name of the Father, of the Son and the Holy Spirit.





Amen.





Stay in peace.





Also, here is Our Lady's Message to Pedro Regis for May 7, 2024:





Dear children, love ye and defend ye the truth. My Son Jesus expects much from you.





Be ye attentive lest ye be deceived. In God there is no half-truth.





I need your sincere and courageous Yes.





You live in the time worse than the time of the Flood and My poor children walk like blind leading other blind.





Open ye your hearts to the light of truth, for only thus can contribute to the Definitive Triumph of My Immaculate Heart.





Humanity walks towards the great abyss of self-destruction that men have prepared by their own hands.





Do not live ye far from the Grace of God.





Let ye your lives speak of the Lord more than your words.





Pray ye for the Church of My Jesus.





A great multitude of consecrated people, for loving the truth, will be persecuted and the pain will be great for the faithful.





Many will give up for fear of persecution, but those who remain faithful until the end will be rewarded with Heaven.





Do not retreat.





I love you and I am by your side, although ye do not see Me.





Give ye Me your hands and I will conduct you to My Son Jesus.





Onward!





I will pray to My Jesus for you.





This is the message that I transmit to you today in the name of the Most Holy Trinity.





Thank you for having allowed Me to reunite you here once more.





I bless you, in the name of the Father, of the Son and the Holy Spirit.





Amen.





Stay in peace.





Mirrored from https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=Enn1ebz_nlc