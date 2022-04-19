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Star Wars - Rebel Strike (unreleased, Saturn)
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18 views • April 19, 2022
Rebel Strike is shooting game that was being developed by LucasArts. While the game was announced back in the day, no photos or videos were apparently released.
Thsi video shows footage from an early prototype which surface a few years ago. It features one large area where you can fly around on a speeder bike and blast enemies and buildings. You have a blaster shot and several additional weapons with limited ammo. View can be switched between 1st and 3rd person. You can also switch from controlling a speeder to controlling an AT-ST. The speeder bike can also make a jump high in the air to reach higher targets.
There is no sound in this version.
Thsi video shows footage from an early prototype which surface a few years ago. It features one large area where you can fly around on a speeder bike and blast enemies and buildings. You have a blaster shot and several additional weapons with limited ammo. View can be switched between 1st and 3rd person. You can also switch from controlling a speeder to controlling an AT-ST. The speeder bike can also make a jump high in the air to reach higher targets.
There is no sound in this version.
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