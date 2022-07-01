The Most Unpatriotic [P]resident Ever

Independence Day: Hard Time Of Year For The Left

* Not content in disliking America, libs want to tear it down.

* They see their fellow Americans as enemies.

* America must take a back seat to ‘international order’?

* Euro-elites agree with [Bidan] on abortion.

* Joe’s trans-Atlantic American smear.

* He would rather stand up for the EU than for Americans; and wants to keep sinking $ into Ukraine.

* His ‘successful’ trip just made the world less safe.

* His patriotism is derived by what he can give the EU, not Americans.

The full version of this segment is linked below.





The Ingraham Angle | 30 June 2022

https://video.foxnews.com/v/6308845438112

