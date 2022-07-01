The Most Unpatriotic [P]resident Ever

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Independence Day: Hard Time Of Year For The Left
* Not content in disliking America, libs want to tear it down.
* They see their fellow Americans as enemies.
* America must take a back seat to ‘international order’?
* Euro-elites agree with [Bidan] on abortion.
* Joe’s trans-Atlantic American smear.
* He would rather stand up for the EU than for Americans; and wants to keep sinking $ into Ukraine.
* His ‘successful’ trip just made the world less safe.
* His patriotism is derived by what he can give the EU, not Americans.
The full version of this segment is linked below.
The Ingraham Angle | 30 June 2022