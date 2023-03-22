REVELATION FOR BEGINNERS, CHAPTERS TEN AND ELEVEN, WITH HOSTS DINA KALMETA AND SUSAN DAVIS—JOIN SUSAN DAVIS AND I TODAY AS WE DIG FURTHER INTO THE BOOK OF REVELATION AND SEARCH THE SCRIPTURES FOR THE MEANING OF THE MIGHTY ANGEL THAT COMES DOWN FROM HEAVEN, CLOTHED WITH A CLOUD: AND A RAINBOW UPON HIS HEAD. WHO IS THE MIGHTY ANGEL AND WHAT IS HIS MESSAGE? IN ADDITION, CHAPTER ELEVEN REVEALS THE MYSTERIOUS TWO WITNESSES THAT WILL APPEAR OUT OF NOWHERE. WHO ARE THEY AND WHAT IS THEIR MISSION? TUNE IN AND FIND OUT THE AMAZING MYSTERIES OF THIS INCREDIBLE APOCALYPTIC BOOK ABOUT THE FUTURE.

Jesus 24/7 Playlist:

https://www.youtube.com/playlist?list=PLU_GR002K_fNXpgJWWBfSN-nT9FVZ1Jfu

You can now listen to our videos in Audio with Anchor, Apple, Google and Spotify at Jesus 24/7

https://anchor.fm/jesus247/episodes/Jesus-247-Episode-47-Revelation-for-Beginners-Chapter-Ten-and-Eleven-with-Susan-Davis-and-Dina-Kalmeta-e1eu7h2

Visit Susan at the following sites:

Email: [email protected]

Susan's Website: http://marriagesupper.wix.com/endtimescatalog

This is a FREE Ebook—here is the official Marriage Supper of the Lamb website: http://sites.radiantwebtools.com/index.cfm?i=15948

Smashwords: https://www.smashwords.com/books/view/162979

Amazon: https://www.amazon.com/Marriage-Supper-Lamb-Susan-Davis-ebook/dp/B0083XFXWG/ref=sr_1_2?dchild=1&keywords=marriage+supper+of+the+lamb+susan+davis&qid=1629391222&sr=8-2

Thank you for watching and God bless you!





