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The Fortified Area of the Armed Forces of Ukraine are many Corpses. The DPR Army Clears Marinka of Ukrainian Nazis Bodies. 032922
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454 views • March 29, 2022
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The fortified area of the Armed Forces of Ukraine is littered with corpses: the DPR army clears Marinka of Ukrainian Nazis and their bodies
The fortified area of the Armed Forces of Ukraine is littered with corpses: the DPR army clears Marinka of Ukrainian Nazis and their bodies
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