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#justsayno It's Time to Ask Questions
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30 views • March 30, 2021
Evergreen truth
Example of questions to ask about the "vaccines"
Questions to be asking yourself
John 14:6- "JESUS said, 'I am the way, then truth, the life and no-one can come to the FATHER except through me.'"
Please go follow Scott McKay at Patriot Streetfighter 7and 8 on YouTube and telegram
Follow Chris Sky #justsayno on telegram@realchrissky and Facebook
Follow me at telegram @KnowtheTruthLife and YouTube at KNOW the TRUTH
Example of questions to ask about the "vaccines"
Questions to be asking yourself
John 14:6- "JESUS said, 'I am the way, then truth, the life and no-one can come to the FATHER except through me.'"
Please go follow Scott McKay at Patriot Streetfighter 7and 8 on YouTube and telegram
Follow Chris Sky #justsayno on telegram@realchrissky and Facebook
Follow me at telegram @KnowtheTruthLife and YouTube at KNOW the TRUTH
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