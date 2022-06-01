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HOW RACIST IS JOE BIDEN? CLIPS OF PEDO JOE'S RACIST REMARKS!!!OUT OF 1-10 HOW RACIST IS HE?
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105 views • June 01, 2022
CLIPS OF JOE BIDEN BEING EXTREMLY RACIST!!!!! OUT OF 1-10 HOW RACIST IS HE? LET ME KNOW IN THE COMMENT SECTION IN VIDEO!!!
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