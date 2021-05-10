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AN EXHORTATION TO THE ELDERS AND SHEPHERDS
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10 views • May 10, 2021
Pastor Andrew Russell preaches on 1. Peter 5:1-4. ‘Elders’ are the leaders of local churches. It does not mean that they are very old people. They have much experience as Christians and are wise and mature. In 1 Timothy 3:1-7 and Titus 1:5-9 there is a list of the qualities that an elder should have. Peter was an elder. He had experience of all the things that he writes about. He wants to encourage other elders and to help them to do their work better.
Please visit our website: http://www.calvarymelbourne.com.au
Please visit our website: http://www.calvarymelbourne.com.au
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