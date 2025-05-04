The Jesuit Vatican Shadow Empire 386 - Betrayal

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
BETRAYAL is the central HALLMARK of the Beast system. The willingness to BETRAY others is a prerequisite to MEMBERSHIP in the ranks of the Masonic Elite. BETRAYAL starts at the top of the power pyramid with Satan, then the Beast and Jesuit General, then the illuminized Roman Catholic Knights and Masonic “INITIATES,” then the lower level Masons and finally the Luciferian mind controlled masses. This is the methodology of the murderous Luciferian priesthood of Cain passed down through the ages by the 4 great empires of Babylon, Persia, Greece and finally Rome. BETRAYAL and TREACHERY on every level are a rite of passage for Roman Catholic priests and Jesuits. The congregation is raped and pillaged both Spiritually and Materially. All for the “Greater glory of God” but not the God of the Bible. No, the god of this world, the Roman Pope and his Lord Satan.
Learn more at: darknessisfalling.com
How To Get Born Again and Become A Child of God!
http://www.darknessisfalling.com/how-to-get-saved.html
Following Jesus Christ & Counting the Cost!
http://www.darknessisfalling.com/counting-the-cost.html
The Holy Spirit
http://www.darknessisfalling.com/the-holy-spirit.html
The Roman Catholic “Mark Of The Beast”
http://www.darknessisfalling.com/mark-of-the-beast.html
The Jesuit Vatican New Age Deception
http://www.darknessisfalling.com/the-jesuits-new-age-deception.html
The Jesuit Vatican Shadow Empire Video Series - Fourteen Pages - 398 Videos
http://www.darknessisfalling.com/dif-jesuit-vatican-shadow-empire-video-series-225455.html
Face Book - Darkness Is Falling Video Series
https://www.facebook.com/william.boot.7
Rumble - Darkness Is Falling Video Series
https://rumble.com/c/c-360625?page=5
Rumble 2 - Backup Channel - Darkness Is Falling
BitChute - Darkness Is Falling
Instagram - darknessisfalling.truth
You Tube - Darkness Is Falling Channel
pilled.net - Darkness Is Falling
Brighteon - Darkness Is Falling