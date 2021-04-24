© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
Human Body Communication - THIS Is 'Targeted Individual' Technology - This Patent Makes Us ALL TIs {Mirror}
Follow
2
Share
Report
287 views • April 24, 2021
Thank you to LookOutFaCharlie for another excellent video. This time he describes the technology that is now available and being used right now.
----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------
Life Coaching For Men & Women: https://www.coachingbridges.wordpress.com
RELATIONSHIP HELP FOR MEN... The Relaters Manual: A Guide For Men by Dyann Bridges CMT https://www.smashwords.com/books/view/888887
How To Do The Soulmate Embrace {FREE eBook} - https://bit.ly/32vEbzQ
30 Romance Tricks That Work Like Magic {FREE Ebook} - https://bit.ly/2ZVJuXM
Rejection Proof Move! {Turned Her On In Seconds} - https://bit.ly/2FGyNAM
Revive Her Drive - https://bit.ly/33v546e
Healing Bodywork Sessions – https://thebodyhouse.biz/sessions-with-dyann/
What is FBSM? - https://thebodyhouse.biz/10-things-fbsm-sensual-massage-session/
NewsLetter - The Body House Chronicles – 'Where Sensuality Meets Conspiracy' https://bodyhousechronicles.wordpress.com/
Membership to The Body House Listening Room - https://www.thebodyhouse.co/
Social Media & Important Links – https://linktr.ee/thebodyhouse1
Contact Dyann - Email: [email protected] or [email protected]
----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------
Life Coaching For Men & Women: https://www.coachingbridges.wordpress.com
RELATIONSHIP HELP FOR MEN... The Relaters Manual: A Guide For Men by Dyann Bridges CMT https://www.smashwords.com/books/view/888887
How To Do The Soulmate Embrace {FREE eBook} - https://bit.ly/32vEbzQ
30 Romance Tricks That Work Like Magic {FREE Ebook} - https://bit.ly/2ZVJuXM
Rejection Proof Move! {Turned Her On In Seconds} - https://bit.ly/2FGyNAM
Revive Her Drive - https://bit.ly/33v546e
Healing Bodywork Sessions – https://thebodyhouse.biz/sessions-with-dyann/
What is FBSM? - https://thebodyhouse.biz/10-things-fbsm-sensual-massage-session/
NewsLetter - The Body House Chronicles – 'Where Sensuality Meets Conspiracy' https://bodyhousechronicles.wordpress.com/
Membership to The Body House Listening Room - https://www.thebodyhouse.co/
Social Media & Important Links – https://linktr.ee/thebodyhouse1
Contact Dyann - Email: [email protected] or [email protected]
Keywords
emfvaccinesgmo5ggenetically modified organismsmark of the beastgeo engineeringrfscientifictargeted individualsgeorgia techradio frequencieselflookoutfacharliemedical patentspatent 666biological sensorsmedical patents for frequenciesneural monitoringresearch basedextremely low frequenciesaudio conduction
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.