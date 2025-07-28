BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrighteon Social
I never went to the island - never had the privilege - Trump - Epstein, clip 3
Cynthia's Pursuit of Truth
Cynthia's Pursuit of Truth
72 views • 2 days ago

"I never went to the island" - Trump

Adding:

Politico: EU Can’t Guarantee $600 Billion Investment in U.S. Economy

Another outlet confirms that Europe won't be able to fulfill the $600 billion investment into the U.S. economy as part of a proposed trade deal.

According to Politico, citing EU officials, Brussels has admitted it cannot guarantee such investment figures. The reason: the funds are expected to come from private European companies, not public investment—and the EU has no authority over them.

One official clarified that the $600 billion figure was floated during talks with the business sector merely to "gauge their investment intentions."

Earlier, Trump claimed that the EU had agreed to purchase $750 billion worth of American energy and invest an additional $600 billion into the U.S. economy. That claim is now clearly in doubt.

Keywords
politicseventscurrent
