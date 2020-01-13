California Sex Text Book Goes Too Far

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Bowne Report
A California school textbook pushing kinky sex education under the guise of social progress has emerged. The textbook allegedly contained a chapter on anal sex and vampiric sexual practices known as blood play. The LGBT sex education curriculum has become increasingly normalized in more progressive school districts. According to the Facebook post from Informed Parents of Washington, the “book called ‘SEX’ was originally on the California schools suggested reading list for kids 9-12th grade." Following a massive public outcry it was removed. But those responsible for adding it to the public education teaching material continue to remain and will only eventually push its acceptance at a later date.
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