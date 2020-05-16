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Operation Dark Winter ~ Cough-911 Round 2 Examined!
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73 views • May 16, 2020
Operation Dark Winter was the code name for a senior-level bio-terrorist attack simulation conducted from June 22–23, 2001. It was designed to carry out a mock version of a covert and widespread smallpox attack on the United States.
Tom Clancy's The Division is an online-only action role-playing video game developed by Massive Entertainment and published in 2016 by Ubisoft, with assistance from Red Storm Entertainment, Ubisoft Reflections and Ubisoft Annecy, for Microsoft Windows, PlayStation 4 and Xbox One. It is set in a near future New York City in the aftermath of a viral pandemic; the player, a Special Agent of the Strategic Homeland Division, is tasked with helping the group rebuild its operations in Manhattan, investigate the nature of the outbreak, and combat criminal activity in its wake. The Division is structured with elements of role-playing games, as well as cooperative and player versus player online multiplayer. The game is the first game to use Massive and Ubisoft's Snowdrop game engine. https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Tom_Clancy%27s_The_Division
Dr. Bright: 'Without better planning, 2020 could be the darkest winter in modern history'
https://wtov9.com/news/nation-world/dr-bright-without-better-planning-2020-could-be-the-darkest-winter-in-modern-history
Tom Clancy's The Division is an online-only action role-playing video game developed by Massive Entertainment and published in 2016 by Ubisoft, with assistance from Red Storm Entertainment, Ubisoft Reflections and Ubisoft Annecy, for Microsoft Windows, PlayStation 4 and Xbox One. It is set in a near future New York City in the aftermath of a viral pandemic; the player, a Special Agent of the Strategic Homeland Division, is tasked with helping the group rebuild its operations in Manhattan, investigate the nature of the outbreak, and combat criminal activity in its wake. The Division is structured with elements of role-playing games, as well as cooperative and player versus player online multiplayer. The game is the first game to use Massive and Ubisoft's Snowdrop game engine. https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Tom_Clancy%27s_The_Division
Dr. Bright: 'Without better planning, 2020 could be the darkest winter in modern history'
https://wtov9.com/news/nation-world/dr-bright-without-better-planning-2020-could-be-the-darkest-winter-in-modern-history
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