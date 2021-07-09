BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrightUBrighteon SocialBrightAnswers.AIBrightNews.AI
Advertising InfoFree NewsletterHelp Center
explore
my collections
featured channels
more from brighteon
help center & information
follow brighteon

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech.Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy

BREAKING Proof that puts an end to the Sars-CoV-2 Narrative Professor Sucharit Bhakdi
Free4eva Media
Free4eva Media
2580 followers
Follow
10
Download MP3
Share
Report
177 views • July 09, 2021
Here is the video from Professor Sucharit Bhakdi that puts an end to the Sars-CoV-2 narrative, and thus the rush to vaccinate. Professor Sucharit Bhakdi cites a number of recent articles in his speech. I will post links to the citations as soon as I can find them. Enjoy his presentation.

Cited Articles :
1) https://journals.plos.org/plosone/article?id=10.1371%2Fjournal.pone.0249499
2) target="_blank">https://academic.oup.com/cid/advance-article/doi/10.1093/cid/ciab465/6279075
3) https://www.cell.com/cell/fulltext/S0092-8674%2821%2900706-6
4) https://www.sciencedirect.com/science/article/pii/S2352396421002036

AND YOU WILL NOT BELIEVE WHERE I FOUND THE LINKS ..... FACEBOOK!!!! See for yourself.
https://www.facebook.com/watch/?v=357001782437586
Keywords
false narrative
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.
Related videos

No related videos yet.

Recent News
Hegseth Says Public Will Be Able to Watch Fort Hood Shooter&#8217;s Execution by Firing Squad

Hegseth Says Public Will Be Able to Watch Fort Hood Shooter’s Execution by Firing Squad

Douglas Harrington
South Korea Ambassador to Kyiv Recalled Over Prisoner Transfer Dispute

South Korea Ambassador to Kyiv Recalled Over Prisoner Transfer Dispute

Garrison Vance
Federal judge tosses Michigan’s antitrust suit accusing Big Oil of blocking green energy

Federal judge tosses Michigan’s antitrust suit accusing Big Oil of blocking green energy

Cassie B.
FBI Counterintelligence Units Cut as Bureau Expands Focus to Immigration and Violent Crime

FBI Counterintelligence Units Cut as Bureau Expands Focus to Immigration and Violent Crime

Garrison Vance
Ancient asteroid dust reveals a cold, new path for creating life&#8217;s building blocks

Ancient asteroid dust reveals a cold, new path for creating life’s building blocks

Jacob Thomas
Trump Visits Texas as Paxton, Talarico Seek U.S. Senate Seat

Trump Visits Texas as Paxton, Talarico Seek U.S. Senate Seat

Douglas Harrington
More from Brighteon
Brighteon StoreBrighteon NewsBrighteon UniversityBrightUBrightNews.AIBrightAnswers.AI
Help & Information
Free NewsletterHelp CenterAdvertise with Brighteon
Follow Us
Brighteon.SocialBrighteon.ioGabGettrUSA.LifeTruth SocialMeWe

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy

Account
Log In
Create an Account
Keyboard Shortcuts
Settings
Change Theme

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy