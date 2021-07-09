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BREAKING Proof that puts an end to the Sars-CoV-2 Narrative Professor Sucharit Bhakdi
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177 views • July 09, 2021
Here is the video from Professor Sucharit Bhakdi that puts an end to the Sars-CoV-2 narrative, and thus the rush to vaccinate. Professor Sucharit Bhakdi cites a number of recent articles in his speech. I will post links to the citations as soon as I can find them. Enjoy his presentation.
Cited Articles :
1) https://journals.plos.org/plosone/article?id=10.1371%2Fjournal.pone.0249499
2) target="_blank">https://academic.oup.com/cid/advance-article/doi/10.1093/cid/ciab465/6279075
3) https://www.cell.com/cell/fulltext/S0092-8674%2821%2900706-6
4) https://www.sciencedirect.com/science/article/pii/S2352396421002036
AND YOU WILL NOT BELIEVE WHERE I FOUND THE LINKS ..... FACEBOOK!!!! See for yourself.
https://www.facebook.com/watch/?v=357001782437586
Cited Articles :
1) https://journals.plos.org/plosone/article?id=10.1371%2Fjournal.pone.0249499
2) target="_blank">https://academic.oup.com/cid/advance-article/doi/10.1093/cid/ciab465/6279075
3) https://www.cell.com/cell/fulltext/S0092-8674%2821%2900706-6
4) https://www.sciencedirect.com/science/article/pii/S2352396421002036
AND YOU WILL NOT BELIEVE WHERE I FOUND THE LINKS ..... FACEBOOK!!!! See for yourself.
https://www.facebook.com/watch/?v=357001782437586
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